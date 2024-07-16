Cairo court seeks death penalty for man who killed three Egyptians in Doha

The final verdict is set to be announced in September, following a Sharia review of the case.



A criminal court in Cairo has escalated the case of a 43-year-old man accused of murdering three Egyptian men in Doha, seeking the death penalty. The case has now been referred to a senior Islamic legal authority for a Sharia-based opinion on his execution.



The court has scheduled the final verdict for September 8, Egypt’s Al Masry Al Youm outlet reported on Monday.



He faces charges for murdering Ali Shabaan and siblings Abdelsalam and Jom’a Mahrous during a botched robbery attempt in April last year.



“The defendant committed an act that chills the spine. He fatally stabbed the first victim and then turned to the second, delivering multiple fatal wounds until they both lay dead,” the prosecutor told the court.



The defendant’s lawyer argued that due to poor health, he is not the perpetrator of the triple homicide.



“My client’s kidney function is only 30%, and he was not able to carry out these crimes at all,” the defense said.



The attorney also requested that the court conduct an examination of the 43-year-old’s condition.

But in June 2023, the defendant actually admitted he was guilty of the crimes to a Cairo court. “I just wanted to steal,” he said.



He further explained that he was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup games and decided to stay and search for work opportunities.



He added that he befriended the would-be victims, who welcomed him to their home as he tried to get back on his feet. However, with no prospects in sight, the hosts booked him a return flight to Egypt, which is when he devised a plan to steal from them and flee.



The culprit was immediately arrested upon his arrival at Cairo’s airport after fleeing Doha following the killing. The arrest was coordinated between Interpol and the Egyptian authorities.

During the sixth court hearing on Monday, the prosecution denounced the brutal killing as a “betrayal of friendship.”