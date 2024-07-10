Qatar National Library expresses gratitude for ‘generous’ donation from Uzbekistan embassy

The substantial book donation encompasses the history of Uzbek architecture, art, jewellery, manuscripts, and dynastic heritage.

The Qatar National Library (QNL) expressed gratitude to the Uzbekistan embassy in Qatar for its “generous” book donations and highlighted the gesture’s role in fostering intercultural dialogue and learning.



“We thank the embassy for this contribution towards fostering cultural dialogue and learning within our community,” the QNL said via X on Tuesday.



The Qatari literary heritage hub received a voluminous donation from the embassy of Uzbekistan in Qatar.



The Uzbek mission donated books from the ‘Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan in the World Collections’ series which features 60 volumes authored by Firdavs Abdukhalikov, who is also the chairman of the project, and the late Edvard Vasilevich Rtveladze.



The series is an encyclopaedia, cataloguing the works of architecture, art and literature that have emerged from the central Asian country throughout history.



At least 15 of the donations are dedicated to Uzbekistan’s museums, libraries and private collections.



Other aspects covered in the series include Uzbekistan’s jewellery, manuscript and dynastic heritage, among others.



Ashraf Khodjaev, Uzbek ambassador to Qatar, presented the books to Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, president of Qatar National Library. He described the occasion as an “honour” and added that the book series highlights renowned and lesser-known masterpieces from his country.



Last week, speaking to the Qatar News Agency, Ambassador Khodjaev described Uzbek-Qatari relations as developing dynamically across various sectors, including culture. He also referenced the Uzbekistan Cultural Week held earlier in February.



Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari minister of culture, inaugurated the Uzbekistan Cultural Week on February 21 at Darb Al Saai.



Before the event’s festivities, Sheikh Abdulrahman said in his opening remarks that the event was part of efforts to bolster cultural ties between the two countries.



Echoing the Qatari culture minister’s sentiment, his Uzbek counterpart, Nazarbekov Ozodbek Ahmadovich said that the culture week was a testament to the two country’s strong cultural relations.