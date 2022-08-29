QNL unveils events to mark new academic year 

Events will occur during the month of September and will focus on heritage, research, health and education
Qatar National Library (QNL) will be hosting a series of events to celebrate the start of the new academic year and the run up to the World Cup.
Some of the workshops include the second edition of the “Young Adult’s Coding Camp” and FIFA themed lectures on accessibility and sports management.
Check out the full list below:
Thursday 1 September
Six Thinking Hats
Language: Arabic
Time: 4-6pm
Saturday 3 September:
Young Adults’ Coding Camp
Language: Arabic and English, with interpretation
Time: 10am-3pm
Researchers’ Hub
Language: Arabic
Time: 12-5pm
Tuesday 6 September:
English Creative Writing Circle for Adults
Language: English
Time: 9-11am
Thursday 8 September:
Chess Club
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 3-7pm
Saturday 10 September:
Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Second Session
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 10am-3pm
Regulating Behavior in a Classroom Environment for Students with ADHD
Language: Arabic
Time: 12-2pm
Sunday 11 September:
Parenting a Superstar Student
Language: English
Time: 4-6pm
Tuesday 13 September:
Our Children Matter: Understanding Children’s Behavior
Language: Arabic
Time: 10-11:30am
Wednesday 14 September:
Breastfeeding Support Group
Language: Arabic
Time: 10-11:30am
Little Storytellers
Language: Arabic
Time: 3:30-4:15pm
Philharmonic at the Library: Schubert’s Octet in F Major
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 6-7pm
Thursday 15 September:
How to Guide and Help Creative and Gifted Children
Language: Arabic
Time: 4-6pm
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Accessibility for Spectators with Disabilities
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 4-5:30pm
Saturday 17 September:
Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Third Session
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 10am-3pm
Sunday 18 September:
Sports Events Management in Qatar: History, Present and Future
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 6-8pm
Monday 19 September:
How to Write a Powerful Discussion Section in a Journal Article
Language: English
Time: 8am-12pm
Tuesday 20 September:
Our Children Matter: Understanding Children’s Behavior
Language: Arabic
Time: 4-5:30pm
Wednesday 21 September:
Breastfeeding Support Group
Language: Arabic
Time: 10-11:30pm
Saturday 24 September:
Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Fourth Session
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 10am-3pm
Tuesday 27 September:
Role of the National Center for Manuscripts in Adrar, Algeria, in Preserving Manuscripts in Private Collections
Language: Arabic
Time: 12-1pm
Wednesday 28 September:
Little Storytellers
Language: Arabic
Time: 3:30-4:15pm
Tips for Writing Successful CVs
Language: English
Time: 5-6:30pm
