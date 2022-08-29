QNL unveils events to mark new academic year 

QNL [Paul Kagame/ CreativeCommons]

Events will occur during the month of September and will focus on heritage, research, health and education 

Qatar National Library (QNL) will be hosting a series of events to celebrate the start of the new academic year and the run up to the World Cup.

Some of the workshops include the second edition of the “Young Adult’s Coding Camp” and FIFA themed lectures on accessibility and sports management. 

Check out the full list below:

Thursday 1 September
Six Thinking Hats
Language: Arabic
Time: 4-6pm

Saturday 3 September: 
Young Adults’ Coding Camp
Language: Arabic and English, with interpretation
Time: 10am-3pm

Researchers’ Hub
Language: Arabic
Time: 12-5pm 

Tuesday 6 September: 
English Creative Writing Circle for Adults
Language: English
Time: 9-11am

Thursday 8 September: 
Chess Club
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 3-7pm

Saturday 10 September: 
Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Second Session
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 10am-3pm

Regulating Behavior in a Classroom Environment for Students with ADHD
Language: Arabic
Time: 12-2pm 

Sunday 11 September: 
Parenting a Superstar Student
Language: English
Time: 4-6pm

Tuesday 13 September: 
Our Children Matter: Understanding Children’s Behavior
Language: Arabic
Time: 10-11:30am

Wednesday 14 September: 
Breastfeeding Support Group
Language: Arabic
Time: 10-11:30am

Little Storytellers
Language: Arabic
Time: 3:30-4:15pm 

Philharmonic at the Library: Schubert’s Octet in F Major
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 6-7pm

Thursday 15 September: 
How to Guide and Help Creative and Gifted Children
Language: Arabic
Time: 4-6pm

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Accessibility for Spectators with Disabilities
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 4-5:30pm

Saturday 17 September: 
Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Third Session
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 10am-3pm

Sunday 18 September: 
Sports Events Management in Qatar: History, Present and Future
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 6-8pm

Monday 19 September: 
How to Write a Powerful Discussion Section in a Journal Article
Language: English
Time: 8am-12pm

Tuesday 20 September: 
Our Children Matter: Understanding Children’s Behavior
Language: Arabic 
Time: 4-5:30pm 

Wednesday 21 September: 
Breastfeeding Support Group
Language: Arabic 
Time: 10-11:30pm 

Saturday 24 September: 
Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Fourth Session
Language: Arabic and English
Time: 10am-3pm 

Tuesday 27 September: 
Role of the National Center for Manuscripts in Adrar, Algeria, in Preserving Manuscripts in Private Collections
Language: Arabic 
Time: 12-1pm 

Wednesday 28 September: 
Little Storytellers
Language: Arabic 
Time: 3:30-4:15pm

Tips for Writing Successful CVs
Language: English 
Time: 5-6:30pm

For more information click here and access the official QNL website. 

0
0

Subscribe

Subscribe to our newsletter!

You May Also Like
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Total
0
Share