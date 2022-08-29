QNL unveils events to mark new academic year 

Events will occur during the month of September and will focus on heritage, research, health and education

Qatar National Library (QNL) will be hosting a series of events to celebrate the start of the new academic year and the run up to the World Cup.

Some of the workshops include the second edition of the “Young Adult’s Coding Camp” and FIFA themed lectures on accessibility and sports management.

Check out the full list below:

Thursday 1 September

Six Thinking Hats

Language: Arabic

Time: 4-6pm

Saturday 3 September:

Young Adults’ Coding Camp

Language: Arabic and English, with interpretation

Time: 10am-3pm

Researchers’ Hub

Language: Arabic

Time: 12-5pm

Tuesday 6 September:

English Creative Writing Circle for Adults

Language: English

Time: 9-11am

Thursday 8 September:

Chess Club

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 3-7pm

Saturday 10 September:

Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Second Session

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 10am-3pm

Regulating Behavior in a Classroom Environment for Students with ADHD

Language: Arabic

Time: 12-2pm

Sunday 11 September:

Parenting a Superstar Student

Language: English

Time: 4-6pm

Tuesday 13 September:

Our Children Matter: Understanding Children’s Behavior

Language: Arabic

Time: 10-11:30am

Wednesday 14 September:

Breastfeeding Support Group

Language: Arabic

Time: 10-11:30am

Little Storytellers

Language: Arabic

Time: 3:30-4:15pm

Philharmonic at the Library: Schubert’s Octet in F Major

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 6-7pm

Thursday 15 September:

How to Guide and Help Creative and Gifted Children

Language: Arabic

Time: 4-6pm

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Accessibility for Spectators with Disabilities

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 4-5:30pm

Saturday 17 September:

Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Third Session

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 10am-3pm

Sunday 18 September:

Sports Events Management in Qatar: History, Present and Future

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 6-8pm

Monday 19 September:

How to Write a Powerful Discussion Section in a Journal Article

Language: English

Time: 8am-12pm

Tuesday 20 September:

Our Children Matter: Understanding Children’s Behavior

Language: Arabic

Time: 4-5:30pm

Wednesday 21 September:

Breastfeeding Support Group

Language: Arabic

Time: 10-11:30pm

Saturday 24 September:

Young Adults’ Coding Camp: Fourth Session

Language: Arabic and English

Time: 10am-3pm

Tuesday 27 September:

Role of the National Center for Manuscripts in Adrar, Algeria, in Preserving Manuscripts in Private Collections

Language: Arabic

Time: 12-1pm

Wednesday 28 September:

Little Storytellers

Language: Arabic

Time: 3:30-4:15pm

Tips for Writing Successful CVs

Language: English

Time: 5-6:30pm

For more information click here and access the official QNL website.