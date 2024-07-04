Qatar Museums offers various exhibitions and workshops in July

The Qatar Museums consortium has something for everyone this summer.

Qatar Museums (QM) has an exciting lineup of activities to engage and inspire visitors of all ages all month long.



Whether you are a tech enthusiast, an aspiring artist, or simply looking to immerse yourself in Qatar’s creative scene, the QM has you covered.

AI and technology

On July 11, the National Museum of Qatar invites the public to tour its AI Digital Centre. Visitors can explore ongoing projects or create new ones in the centre’s computer lab.



Opened in June 2023 in collaboration with Microsoft, the centre aims to be a hub for Qatar’s youth to develop critical digital skills.

Painting

At the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), from July 14 to 16, Noor Qussini, an art educator at MIA will deliver mixed media painting workshops. This is for adults looking to enhance their artistic visual skills by experimenting with mixing colours and utilising a range of painting techniques.

Bookmaking and expression for kids

Meanwhile, for the nation’s young bookworms and budding artists aged eight to 12, the Arab Museum of Modern Art (Mathaf) is holding a two-day course combining the best of both worlds from July 19 to 20.



The Bookmaking and Mixed Media workshop will explore the creation of handcrafting books and themes related to the artworks displayed at the Museum. The children will be treated to a tour of the museum’s collections and temporary exhibitions.



Day one of the course will feature a bookmaking workshop inspired by Etel Adnan, Lebanese-American poet and visual artist. The next day will include an expression workshop inspired by Huguette Caland, Lebanese painter and sculptor.

Exhibitions

There are a range of dynamic exhibitions, offering a rich blend of cultural and historical experiences.



Liwan Design Studios and Labs’ Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah Hall features a permanent exhibition titled Honour the Past, to Celebrate the Future: Qatar’s Educational Vision. It commemorates the legacy of Al Jaidah, the founder and first principal of Qatar’s inaugural girls’ school, Banat El Doha in the 1950s.



Meanwhile, Design Doha’s Arab Design Now showcase features 100 pieces designed by 74 designers from the Middle East. The exhibition featured a diverse array of works, ranging from architectural innovations, contemporary crafts, to furniture, fashion, and graphic design. Entry is free for residents and doors close on August 5.



Also running until August are the ‘Etheralscape’ Neighbours of the Sea,’ ‘Shahid,’ ‘Hundred Best Arabic Posters’ and ‘Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait’ exhibitions.