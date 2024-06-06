Dual exhibit opening at Doha Fire Station guides visitors through digital transformation of Qatari creativity

The Fire Station’s latest exhibitions are explorations of Qatari heritage and the proliferation of modern technology.



The Doha Fire Station (DFS) has treated the Qatari community to a double art exhibition opening.



Art enthusiasts flocked to Galleries 3 and 4 to marvel at the original creations for the ‘Etheralscape’ and ‘Neighbours of the Sea’ showcases.



The darkened room for Gallery 3’s ‘Etheralscape’ was lit up by the tactile projection screen central to the exhibition.



It offers visitors an immersive experience, merging striking video projections of desert landscapes and calligraphy with immersive soundscapes created from desert field recordings.



“I’m definitely thankful to the Doha Fire Station for initiating this collaboration,” resident artist Alkhuzama Alharami said to Doha News. “This collaboration brought together our expertise in AI and sound art to create something truly immersive.”



Alharami, who holds a PhD in computer engineering, is from Qatar and has a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) research and uses the technology to create artwork. She explained that technology is a tool, rather than a hindrance, to share her culture with the world.



“It’s very possible to include visuals that relate to Qatar digitally, so using this technology doesn’t erase our culture. If anything, it now provides a way to seamlessly connect with others,” she explained.

Guillaume Rouseré and Alkhuzama Alharami at the public launch of ‘Etheralscape’. Source: @g_sound_art, via Instagram

Her French co-exhibitor, Guillaume Rouseré, is a sound artist and designer. He told Doha News that his journey to “painting with sound” emerged from an innate awareness of the world around him and its symphony of sounds.



Rouseré added that in his work, he embraces the presence of ‘human made’ sounds, even in natural settings – such as Qatar’s deserts.



“When I go to the desert, I record the birds, the wind, and the trees, but I also capture the sounds of cars passing by, planes above or the Islamic call to prayer,” he said to Doha News.



He explained that his outlook, grounded in “anthropocene”, accepts the human influence on natural environments.



Much like sandstorms can transform a desert, with the aid of generative AI, ‘Etheralscape’ is dynamic and responds to visitors’ tactile interactions.



“A person may snap a video or picture of what they see on their phone, and that will be unique to them and their experience – you won’t see that image again,” Alharami said.

Tapestries of tradition

The 30 artworks of Wafika Sultan Al Essa and Hassan Al Mulla adorned Gallery 4’s walls with a series of tapestries, detailing the profound impact of their heritage, environment and society as Qataris.



Despite the pioneers’ differing art styles, the exhibition cohesively celebrates the many facets of Qatar’s vibrant and diverse society.



Al Essa, who is one of the first women in the country to study and work professionally as an artist, illustrated the influence of the desert terrain on Qatari women’s fashion choice. Her portrait series featured women adorned in vibrant, flowing attire, accented by unified black shawls.

Wafika Sultan Al Essa subject paintings pay homage to the environment’s influence on the clothing of Qatari woman

Al Essa’s acrylic-on-canvas creations also explored Qatar’s Islamic heritage, with one painting inscribed with the Quranic passage: “Read in the name of your Lord.”

Subjects explored in Al Mulla’s pieces included the world coming together in Qatar for sports during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His ‘Inspired by Sports’ series painted the picture of Qatari sports fans, bedecked in traditional garments, such as the ghutra and egal, and crowds flocking to be part of the historic experience.



‘Neighbours of the Sea’ also highlights Qatar’s unwavering solidarity to the people of Palestine.



Al Mulla’s ‘Palestine’s Resilience’ sub-exhibit includes an excerpt inscribed on a wall from Fairouz’s ‘Bridge of Return.’

Both artists were participants in the Fire Station’s Ruwad in Residence programme for Qatar’s established creatives. Some of the pieces featured at the art show were created during their residencies from 2021 to 2022.



The ‘Etheralscape’ and ‘Neighbours of the Sea’ art shows will both run until August 17.