From fun fairs to exhibitions: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend’s highlight is the return of the Lusail Winter Wonderland as Qatar prepares to welcome the cool winter season.

As the summer heat and humidity begin to wane, Qatar is gearing up to welcome a cooler season in the coming weeks. This only calls for more outdoor events and activities for the public to enjoy their weekends after a long, busy week.

For those looking for things to do and where to go, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out.

1. Lusail Winter Wonderland

Source: Visit Qatar

Lusail Winter Wonderland will be back in action starting from October 24, offering a wide range of activities, including rides, ice skating, and live performances all at the vibrant Al Maha Island.

To mark the occasion, Lusail Winter Wonderland will only be bustling with live concerts lined up between October 24-26. Regional artists on the concert line-up this weekend include Nasser Al-Kubaisi, Hala Al-Turk, Al Shami and Flipperachi.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Wednesday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

Thursday to Friday: 4:00pm – 1:00am

Saturday to Sunday: 4:00pm – 11:00pm

2. Katara Astro Fair

Source: Katara

Space enthusiasts can head to the Katara Cultural Village for the fifth edition of the Katara Astro Fair.

Taking place at the Al Thuraya Planetarium, visitors will get the chance to participate in competitions on innovation, science and technology with chances to win prizes and certificates.

The event is open for all schools and universities in Qatar, with both residents and citizens eligible to participate. Registration can be done online.

Date: October 24-26

Location: Al Thuraya Planetarium, Building 41, Katara Cultural Village

Time: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

3. Sixth edition of Asjad Exhibition

Source: Alhazm

Jewellery lovers can head to Alhazm Mall this weekend for the sixth edition of the Asjad Jewellery Exhibition.

The highly-anticipated event is taking place at the Galleria, providing unique, luxurious jewellery pieces from renowned designers and brands. Those wishing to attend the event can register online in advance.

Date: October 24-29

Location: Alhazm Mall

Opening hours:

Opening day: 03:00pm – 10:00pm

Friday: 2:00pm – 11:00pm

Weekdays: 12:00pm – 10:00pm

4. Algerian Products Exhibition

Source: QNA

Those wanting to get a glimpse of Algeria’s rich culture can head to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center for the Algerian Products Exhibition this weekend.

The event is the first of its kind in Doha, providing visitors in Doha with a cultural experience while promoting Qatar and Algeria’s relations.

Date: October 22-26

Location: Doha Exhibition and Convention Center

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 12:00pm – 10:00pm

Friday: 03:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm -10:00pm

5. The Sky above Gaza… Imagine

Source: Visit Qatar

For another event that highlights the Palestinian cause and the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip through art, people can visit the Fire Station for ‘The Sky above Gaza…Imagine‘.

Curated in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent, the exhibition features the works of over 50 artists from Palestine and the Arab World. Part of the exhibition’s proceeds will go towards supporting the people of Gaza.

Date: September 17 – November 7

Location: Fire Station

Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm