Qatar hosts Ukraine humanitarian talks in Doha

The talks are part of Doha’s ongoing mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv.

Qatar has successfully hosted a Ukrainian delegation in Doha to address humanitarian issues, including the assistance of civilians in difficult situations affected by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, met with Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, as Doha facilitated the exchange of lists of missing military personnel from the Ukraine-Russia war, aiming to support families impacted by the conflict.

These talks reflect Qatar’s commitment to serving as a neutral platform for humanitarian engagement. They also included the exchange of letters from prisoners of war, fostering communication and providing closure for civilians.

“The State of Qatar expresses its appreciation to both sides for their constructive efforts and active participation in the discussions,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

“The Ministry commends the spirit of cooperation and remains. committed to supporting peaceful and humanitarian solutions in line with international law and humanitarian principles.”

Al-Khater also took to X to express her pride in Qatar’s role as hosts.

“We are proud to have hosted humanitarian talks in Doha to discuss pertinent humanitarian matters,” she said, underlining the crucial role of cooperation and dialogue in alleviating the suffering of those impacted by the conflict and in addressing humanitarian challenges.

Qatar’s role as mediator in Ukraine-Russia war

Diplomatic heavyweight Qatar has been dedicated in walking the foreign policy tightrope since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine more than two years ago.

Doha has regular communicated with Moscow and Kyiv while repeatedly urging the need for dialogue to end the war.

Ukraine believes Russia has illegally taken around 20,000 Ukranian children and minors since the invasion on February 24, 2022. Kyiv also said that fewer than 400 have been returned.

Russia denies those allegations, maintaining it has transferred them for their safety away from war zones.

Last October, Qatar secured the first repatriation missions of Ukrainian children from Russia following Kyiv’s request.

In July 2023, Doha pledged $100m in aid to Ukraine during a meeting between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.