Qatar reaffirms support for war-hit Lebanon during aid conference in Paris

Qatar has participated at an international conference in Paris aimed at gathering vital donations for war-stricken Lebanon, which is facing a worsening economic and humanitarian situation amid Israel’s intensified aggression.

The International Conference in Support of Lebanon’s People and Sovereignty took place on Thursday with the participation of members of the international community. Qatar was represented by its Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al Khulaifi.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a €100m (about $108m) aid package to the country, whereas Germany pledged €96m ($103m). The United Nations had aimed to gather $426m to support the crisis-hit nation.

Speaking at the conference, Al Khulaifi highlighted “the serious challenges facing Lebanon” at the various political, economic and humanitarian levels.

“Qatar stands today with Lebanon’s partners, the United Nations, the European Union and major organisations from around the world to continue supporting the Lebanese people,” he said, as cited by the Gulf state’s foreign ministry.

Al Khulaifi, whose country has been a central mediator between Israel and Hamas, has described the Israeli aggression on Lebanon as “a flagrant violation of international law”, and reiterated calls for the adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Qatari official stressed that “the recent operations along the border cannot be viewed as isolated military operations, but rather a disturbing disregard for international law”. He also renwed calls on the international community to push for an end to the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.

The Gulf state had launched an air bridge to Lebanon on October 8 to provide the country with much needed aid. Doha and Paris had launched a joint initiative this month to provide Beirut with assistance.

Al Khulaifi told the conference in Paris that Qatar has since sent more than 150 tonnes of aid, including medical and food supplies.

Qatar has also been supporting the Lebanese military over the past years, including a $20m donation made in July.

Addressing the conference, the French president stressed the need for aid to support those displaced by the war in Lebanon.

“In the immediate term, massive aid is needed for the Lebanese population, both for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the war and for the communities hosting them,” Macron said.

Speaking alongside Macron, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said 1.2 million people including 500,000 children have been displaced in the country, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation on the ground.

He said that Israel’s attacks have targeted medical workers and first responders, with more than 13 hospitals and at least 100 health centres currently non-operational due to the Israeli bombardment.

“To mitigate these challenges, international support must go beyond immediate humanitarian assistance and focus on medium to long-term comprehensive recovery efforts,” Mikati said.

The Lebanese official added that the current situation could have been avoided if Israel had agreed to the joint statement of September 25, which called for a 21-day truce to pave the way for diplomatic efforts to end the aggression.

The joint statement was issued by Qatar, the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Israeli aggression on Lebanon

Israel’s bombing campaign in Lebanon has intensified in recent months, expanding from the southern part of the country to the capital Beirut.

The cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah was first triggered by the former’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 with the backing of its ally, the United States.

Israel has targeted civilian infrastructure in Lebanon under claims that it was targeting Hezbollah, echoing the same narrative as it aimed to justify the war on the Gaza Strip, where it has killed more than 42,000 people.

In Lebanon, Israel has killed at least 2,574 people since October 8, 2023, according to the latest figures by the Lebanese government.

On Thursday, the Lebanese army confirmed that Israel has killed three of its members in southern Lebanon.

The attacks have also targeted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which Qatar has condemned.