Liwan Design Studios honours the founder of Qatar’s first school for girls

The ‘Honor the Past, to Celebrate the Future: Qatar’s Educational Vision’ exhibition will celebrate the legacy of Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah.

Liwan Design Studios and Labs is opening the Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah Hall with a permanent exhibition while hosting the second edition of the Liwan for Good charity event on Wednesday night, Qatar Museums announced.

Titled Honor the Past, to Celebrate the Future: Qatar’s Educational Vision, the exhibition honours the legacy of Al Jaidah, the founder and first principal of Qatar’s inaugural girls’ school, Banat El Doha in the 1950s.

Later named Umm Almo’mneen Primary School, the facility developed into the host of Liwan Design Studios in 2019.

Visitors can learn more about the school’s evolution by visiting the upcoming exhibition, which will showcase archival material from as far back as 1938.

“We welcome everyone to visit the exhibition and to join us at Liwan For Good for an excellent opportunity for our creative community, who are passionate about design, innovation, and social responsibility, to come together, share ideas, and contribute to a good cause,” Aisha Bint Nasser Al Sowaidi, Director of Liwan Design Studios and Labs, said on Tuesday.

The exhibition was created in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar to pay tribute to the role of education in empowering women in the Gulf country.

“It was a special chance for VCUarts Qatar students to be involved in every step of creating the exhibition, from coming up with ideas to designing and setting up this nostalgic display,” Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions and Professor at VCUarts Qatar, said.

Also on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. local time, the charity event will take place with the participation of local charities and businesses.

The proceeds will go to different charities including Palestinian relief efforts, according to Qatar Museums. The event does not require prior registration and is free to enter.

A design and cultural hub

Liwan Design Studios and Labs was established last year at what used to be the Umm Almo’mneen Primary School for Girls by Qatar Museums as part of its mission to promote Doha’s rich arts industry and inspire more local designers.

“Liwan” translates to “courtyard” in Arabic; the studios’ name was inspired by the courtyard in the centre of the school, which was also built in the mid-20th century. Its steadfastness until the present time mirrors the founder’s journey.

The educational pioneer, Al Jaidah, was also known as a campaigner for girls’ education and used to visit homes in Qatar to convince families to send their daughters to school.

The local ministry of education was established in Al Jaida’s era when Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani was appointed the first Minister of Education. This enabled the sector to develop various fields, which gave Sheikh Jassim the title of the “father of education and culture”.

In 2019, the design studios breathed life back into the school starting with a restoration project, after it had shut its doors in 2005.

The building stands out with its distinct designs that illustrate a path tracing back to Qatar’s modern history, which Qatar Museums have preserved.

The design hub also features the Liwan library, a crucial element in the building displaying old children’s storybooks. The books illustrate Qatar’s artistic heritage from as late as the 20th century.

It also features books that date back to 1956, from vintage cookbooks to animal stories.

The books come from other countries in the Arab world, including Palestine, Egypt, and Jordan — most of which were brought by teachers from the countries who travelled to Qatar amid a growing demand for educators.