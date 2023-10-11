Qatar Masters brings together global chess champions after eight-year break 

The ten-day championship will see 250 male and female players representing 42 countries, including 62 Grandmasters.

The third edition of the Qatar Masters is underway at Lusail Multipurpose Hall, bringing together the famed Magnus Carlsen of Norway and a string of world champions and Grandmasters worldwide.

The five-time World Chess Champion, four-time World Rapid Chess Champion, and six-time World Blitz Chess Champion Carlsen has returned after participating in the 2015 tournament in which he defeated Chinese Grandmaster Yu Yangyi in a playoff win.

Ranked first in the world, Carlsen will contend throughout the ten-day championship with 250 male and female players representing 42 countries, including 62 Grandmasters.

Participants from 16 Arab countries will also compete at the event, with Qatar’s very own set to play.

Representing the Qatari team on the men’s flank is Fahd Al Mansouri, Mohammed Al Qassabi, Hamad Al Kuwari, Mohammed Al Khayyat, Turki Al Kuwari, Mohammed Al Subaie, Amer Al Hammadi, Tamim Al Ghanim, Hamad Al Fahd, Ahmed Al Khanji, and Ahmed Saif.

Kholoud Al Khulaifi, Asma Al Hammadi, Fatima Al Hammadi, Layan, and Rawda Al Qassabi will participate in the women’s category.

India will have the largest pool of entries, with 76 male and female players.

A prize fund of $108,250 will be provided by the organising committee, with $25,000 reserved for the winner, $15,000 for second place and $10,000 for third place.

Special prizes for women, juniors, and Arab players will also be provided.