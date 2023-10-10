Qatar vows affordable accommodation as AFC Asian Cup 2023 tickets go live

The Local Organising Committee unveils accommodation details for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Qatar seeks to provide a wide range of accommodation choices at affordable rates throughout the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament announced.

Hassan Rabia Al Kuwari, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the LOC, emphasised that a range of accommodation options would be available for the competition, building on the legacy left behind by the FIFA World Cup.

“Coordination is also taking place with Qatar Tourism for some accommodation and lodging offers. Additionally, we are also in the process of working with the participating teams, either through the official federations or the official associations affiliated with the federations,” said Al Kuwari during a press conference held in Doha on Monday.

The Organising Committee further shared that agreements are being finalised to enhance flight connections to and from neighbouring countries, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia.

Such a move aims to facilitate the smooth arrival and departure of international fans and teams to and from Qatar, where 24 national teams from across the continent will compete for the title.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Tourism Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi announced a series of tourism events that will unfold during the tournament.

“There will be many events and festivals accompanying the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, in addition to agreements with the federations of the participating countries to secure special packages and offers for fans to attend the event,” Al Mawlawi said.

The much-anticipated AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is set to kick off from 12 January to 10 February, featuring 24 national teams and football fans worldwide can start purchasing tickets for this major Asian tournament on 10 October.

The tournament will take place across nine stadiums, including seven venues that hosted the FIFA World Cup last year.

“We anticipate that there will be tremendous interest in the tournament, which will see the best players from across Asia compete for glory,” Al Kuwari said.

The opening and final matches are set to be held at the prestigious Lusail Stadium—a 88,966-seat venue that hosted the famous Qatar 2022 final.

With 24 teams divided into six groups, the stage is set for the seven World Cup venues, including Lusail, Al Bayt, Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Ahmad bin Ali, Al Thumama, and Education City stadiums. Jassim bin Hamad Stadium and Abdulla bin Khalifa Stadium will also play host to the tournament’s thrilling matches.

Hosts Qatar are gearing up to defend their title after an impressive unbeaten run in 2019. Qatar will compete in Group A alongside China, Tajikistan, and Lebanon, ensuring a fierce kickstart to the tournament.