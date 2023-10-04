World no.1 Carlsen to return for Qatar Chess Masters

The chess tournament returns for the first time to Qatar since 2015, and runs from October 10-20.

Norwegian five time world champion Magnus Carlsen is set to return to Qatar after an eight year absence of the Qatar Chess Masters.

Also joining him is Hikaru Nakamura, Anish Giri and Parham Maghsoodloo, all of whom are ranked among the top 10 best in the world.

“I am very happy to play in the Qatar Masters again. This tournament is very important. All means of comfort are available to all the participants, thanks to the wonderful support provided by the organisers,” Carlsen announced earlier this year.

“The atmosphere will certainly be fine and the participation is in large numbers and the competitions will be strong. I can’t wait for the start of the tournament and play in it”.

President and Qatar Masters Organising Committee Chairman Mohammed Al Mudahka, who is the country’s highest ranked player and only grandmaster, welcomed the return of the tournament.

The president stated that 400 applications were received by the committee, however the entry had to be capped at 250 participants, which includes both male and female.

Sixteen countries will be represented by Arab nations.

In particular, this edition will have an added focus on homegrown talent. In addition to the main event, there will be a second tournament which will consist of a Qatari team that did not make the Masters because of their standings.

“One of the exciting aspects of the Qatar Masters is that this event is an opportunity for Qatar and Arab players to shine, learn and grow” al Mudahka said.

“The federation has been working hard to develop young Qatari talent, and the Qatar Masters is a chance for these players to test themselves against the best and learn from them”.

The spectacle will be held at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, and the winner of the tournament will receive a grand prize of $25,000.