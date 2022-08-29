PSG drops first point after frustrating draw against AS Monaco

PSG drew 1-1 against AS Monaco on Sunday.

The Paris St-Germain squad struggled against the Monaco box on Sunday as both superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe failed to drive the ball beyond the posts in their Ligue 1 match draw.

PSG dropped points for the first time this season as the team’s defence was left exposed by Kevin Volland who managed to secure a finish into the bottom corner of the Parisian box in the 20th minute of the match.

The Christophe Galtier-coached side failed to respond to the early goal from Monaco despite controlling the majority of ball possession.

Messi and Mbappe could not strike a goal leaving the superstars sulking in the attempted efforts. This would be the 28th time that the superstar team hit the woodwork in the season, 12 more times than any other team in the division.

Neymar eventually leveled the game with a penalty spot after being brought down in the box by Guillermo Maripan’s trip. The referee initially waved off the foul, but a VAR review reversed the decision and awarded the penalty.

Neymar’s clutch penalty would be his sixth goal of the Ligue 1 season, pushing PSG to an equaliser and entitling the team to stay on top of the season leaderboard with 10 points.

Minutes left in the match, Achraf Hakimi struck in a 25-yard shot that failed to hit the net and instead rattled the post.

So far in the Ligue 1 season, PSG has been making victorious headlines, yet Monaco’s match delivered a wake-up call to the superstar team. As a result, the Parisian’s record is under threat as they hold onto their nearly perfect season.