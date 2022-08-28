India to host U-17 Women’s World Cup as FIFA lifts ban

In a statement, the Football Association confirmed that India obeyed the conditions.

India’s Under-17 World Cup is set to go ahead as planned after FIFA lifted the ban against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday.

Citing undue third-party influence, FIFA’s Council suspended the AIFF from hosting any FIFA-related football tournaments, including the U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30th.

The third-party influence referenced in the statement is a court-appointed Committee of Administrators ( CoA) who terminated the duties of the AIFF Executive Committee, which was the representatives assigned initially to govern the sport in the country.

FIFA said the suspension would only be lifted if India repealed the CoA and passed the AIFF administration full operational controls.

In a statement, the Football Association confirmed that India obeyed the conditions set by the governing body and stated that FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation would continue to observe the situation in India.

AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar thanked FIFA for its support and condemned the actions that led to the ban.

“The darkest hour of Indian Football is finally over. The suspension that was slapped on midnight of August 15 on the AIFF, has been lifted by FIFA. We sincerely thank FIFA and AFC, especially the AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John for guiding us in such difficult times,” said Dhar.

This is the first time in its 85-year history that FIFA has banned the All India Football Federation.

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

It is the second time India has hosted a FIFA tournament, the first being the Men’s 2017 U-17 World Cup.

The tournament will have 16 teams, with Morocco, Tanzania, and hosts India making their debuts.