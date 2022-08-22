PSG thrashes Lille 7-1 as Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history

Lille dropped to 12th place following the defeat.

All it took was eight seconds for Kylian Mbappe to match a 30-year record as Paris St-Germain embarrassed Lille to keep up its flawless start for the season.

The wonder kid was assisted by Messi, who crossed the ball over Lille’s defence for Mbappe to score the first of what would be a hat-trick.

The match was nothing but a prevailing moment for the Qatari-owned club, which went on to score four goals before half-time.

Paulo Fonseca’s Lille was left mortified as Messi, Hakimi, and Neymar struck goals of their own following Mbappe’s opener.

Neymar gave the Parisians their fifth goal minutes within the second half as Mbappe provided a smooth stepover fooling the Lille guard.

The French superstar extended the match to seven in the remaining time, securing nine points for his team in the 2022-23 French Ligue 1.

Fans felt relaxed as Mbappe and Neymar connected on the pitch, shutting down rumors of a conflict between the two duos.

PSG coach Christophe Galtie complimented his team’s incredible performance, calling the match enjoyable.

“It’s a real satisfaction to see them happy on the field, playing for each other; obviously, there is talent, and when this talent comes together, it makes for a very enjoyable match,” Galtie said.

The defeat saw Lille sink to 12th place.