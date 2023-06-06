PSG drafts legal complaint as Chelsea eyes Manuel Ugarte: reports

The 22-year-old footballer has been a target of PSG as they aim to revamp their squad after a disappointing European finish this season.

Chelsea’s attempts to sign Sporting CP player Manuel Ugarte have appeared to anger Paris Saint-Germain, which has drafted a legal complaint letter, a report by the Athletic disclosed.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan football player has been a target of the Parisians for the summer window. However, outlets like L’Equipe reported that Chelsea has sought not only to target Ugarte, but also to buy a minority stake in Sporting as well, the club Ugarte plays on.

Regardless of how this Ugarte saga will finish with PSG having a ‘match point’ and Chelsea out of the race, as of now… keep an eye again on Moisés Caicedo. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC



Chelsea wanted him in January then well informed since May — Caicedo’s always been in the list *with* Ugarte. pic.twitter.com/sf6IddpalY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

The French outlet claims that Chelsea has met the player’s release of Ugarte set by Sporting CP, but has also offered to yield any costs involved in the transfer.

In its complaint, PSG has pointed to UEFA rules that ban the same owners from having control of two clubs in any of its competitions, suggesting Chelsea’s involvement is problematic.

The Athletic, which has apparently seen the letter by PSG, cites the media coverage from outlets like L’Equipe, and voices the French club’s belief that there was initially a deal with Sporting and Ugarte.

In addition, PSG claims Sporting’s management is pushing Ugarte to join Chelsea because of the financial deal presented by Todd Boehly, owner of the Blues.

PSG’s letter said that, when participating in UEFA competitions, the “holding or dealing in the shares or securities of one club by another club is prohibited.”

Furthermore, the letter further vows to “take all necessary and regulatory steps” to ensure the interests of PSG and Ugarte are secure, with Sporting explaining Chelsea’s involvement.

Neither Chelsea nor Sporting commented in response to the story, however famed journalist, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea will now turn its attention to signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.