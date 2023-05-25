Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez reaches deal with PSG: reports

PSG is wasting no time revamping its squad after a disappointing European finish this season.

Paris Saint-Germain appears to be aiming to tighten its defence with reports of a potential deal with Bayern Munich’s defender Lucas Hernandez, according to L’Equipe.

A struggling injured Presnel Kimpembe has enabled the Parisians to agree on personal terms with Hernandez, who has a year remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich.

(🌕) BREAKING: PSG & Lucas Hernandez have found an agreement! The Frenchman is really interested in Campos’ project in Paris. Convincing Bayern to sell still expected to be difficult. @Tanziloic 🚨🇫🇷 — PSGhub (@PSGhub) May 25, 2023

However, L’Equipe said PSG is expected to face a disturbance with the deal as Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic is ready to present a new three-year contract to Hernandez to convince the defender to remain on the squad.

The 27-year-old has a long history of career injuries. He was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his team’s 4-1 Group D win over Australia.

But, Hernandez is known for his versatility and defensive knacks when his fitness allows.

In addition to capturing Hernandez, Portugal media has reported that PSG has offered €60 million for Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte.

According to Record, the defensive midfielder is currently weighing up the offer and remains open to moving to the French capital.

A rising talent in football, Chelsea targeted Ugarte as club owner Todd Boehly was reportedly a fan of the Uruguayan footballer.

A five-year contract at the Parc des Princes may be inscribed to Ugarte, marking it his third team in his career.