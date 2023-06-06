Qatar’s shot put star Djibrine Ahmat wins silver at Asian U20 Championships

Last year, the young athlete discus throw won a bronze medal at Asian Youth Championships.

Qatar’s Djibrine Ahmat hurled into victory on day 2 of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships after securing a silver medal in the tournament.

The young athlete earned a distance of 18.85m, slightly shorter than gold medal champion Siddharth Choudhry of India.

Falling behind Ahmat, South Korea’s Park Sihoon clasped the bronze medal with a throw of 18.70m.

Last year, Ahmat clinched his second medal at the 4th Asian Under-18 Athletics witnessing Qatar winning four medal pieces.

This year’s pole-sitting victory for Qatar comes after Seif Abdessalem Hemeida sprung into action at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships earlier this week, producing a gold medal performance while also breaking his own national record.

Surpassing his pole vault record of 5.35m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in February of this year, Hemeida dominated the event by clearing the pole at 5.25m before then jumping at 5.50m.

In addition to Hemeida and Ahmat’s medals, Qatar’s Ismail Doudai took gold in the 400m event on Sunday.

Ismail ran a time in 52.294 secs at the South Korean city of Yecheon tracks.

The 2023 Asian U20 Athletics Championships is the 20th edition of the international athletics competition for Asian under-20 athletes.

The tournament consists of athletes born between 2004 and 2007 competing in 44 events.