PSG cancels gala dinner following ‘serious’ Sergio Rico horse riding accident

The goalkeeper suffered a head injury after falling from a horse on Sunday morning.

Paris Saint-Germain has cancelled a gala dinner in a show of respect for goalkeeper Sergio Rico who was injured in a horse riding accident earlier this week, the club announced on Tuesday.

The decision personally came from PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi who said the situation with Rico “demands our full attention.”

“The current situation demands our full attention and forces us to forgo our traditional gala. The entire Paris Saint-Germain family is deeply affected by the tragedy affecting Sergio Rico and his loved ones,” Al-Khelaifi stated on the French club’s platforms.

“On behalf of all the club’s teams, I want to assure them of our full support and heartfelt sympathy during this ordeal,” Al-Khelaifi added.

The Spanish goalkeeper is currently receiving medical treatment at the Hospital Virgen del Rocio’s intensive care unit. According to Spanish news outlet, Relevo, the 29-year-old was rushed to hospital in Seville after sustaining head blows when a runaway horse collided with the animal he was riding.

“His general condition is stable, but serious. He is still awaiting clinical evolution [of the injury] in the next few days,” a hospital statement published by Le Parisien read.

“The patient is still admitted to the intensive care unit of the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital, after suffering an injury to the head. He is cared for by specialists in intensive medicine and continues under sedation,” it added.

Rico’s wife, Alba Silva also posted a concerning message about his health on her Instagram.

“Don’t leave me alone, my love, because I swear I can’t, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life, we love you so much,” she said.