PSG’s Sergio Rico in ‘intensive care’ following serious horse riding accident

The backup goalkeeper is in serious condition after PSG secured the Ligue 1 title on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident.

According to the Spanish news outlet Relevo, the 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital in Seville after sustaining head blows after a runaway horse collided with the animal he was riding.

Mucha fuerza y pronta recuperación, @sergiorico25.

🙏❤️ — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) May 28, 2023

Previously playing for Sevilla, his former club wrote “lots of strength and speedy recovery” on their social media accounts.

Serving as backup keeper to Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Parc des Princes, the Spaniard returned to his home city after PSG coach Christophe Galtier gifted his players the day off following their league title win on Saturday.

At Sevilla, Rico won the UEFA Europa League in 2015 and 2016, appearing in 170 competitive matches until being signed by PSG in 2019.

After the arrival of Donnarumma, Rico was demoted to the role of backup choice.

Fans online have wished their prayers to the footballer with one account writing, “all the strength in the world for him and his family.”

PSG has yet to comment on its official channels.