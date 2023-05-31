PSG sets sights on Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard ahead of summer transfer

The 24-year-old star has led a stunning campaign with the Gunners, becoming part of a squad that posed a first title threat in the Premier League over a decade.

Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard has become a surprising summer target for Paris Saint-Germain as the French giants plan a squad update, according to reports by The Daily Mail.

With 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League, Odegaard has become a core element in Arsenal’s pursuit for the title.

Per the report, the 24-year-old’s performance has made a good impression on PSG, which has allegedly made contact with Arsenal over a potential move for their captain for the upcoming summer window.

However, the English publication said such a move could be challenging for the Parisians as Odegaard is crucial to coach Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal.

Moreover, Arsenal would require a giant fee to consider letting their newly awarded captain leave the Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, recent reported moves by PSG indicate that the Qatar-owned team is wasting no time to revamp its squad after a disappointing European finish this season.

An injured Presnel Kimpembe has allowed the Parisians to agree on personal terms with Lucas Hernandez, who has a year remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich.

As reported by L’Equipe, PSG is expected to face a disruption with the the deal as Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic is ready to present a new three-year contract to Hernandez to convince the defender to remain on the squad.

In addition, Portugal media has pointed to a €60 million offer by PSG for Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte, though this is likely to be challenged by Chelsea, whose owner Todd Boehly is a fan of the Uruguayan.