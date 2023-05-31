PSG sets sights on Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard ahead of summer transfer

[Twitter/@WhoScored]

The 24-year-old star has led a stunning campaign with the Gunners, becoming part of a squad that posed a first title threat in the Premier League over a decade.

Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard has become a surprising summer target for Paris Saint-Germain as the French giants plan a squad update, according to reports by The Daily Mail. 

With 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League, Odegaard has become a core element in Arsenal’s pursuit for the title.

Per the report, the 24-year-old’s performance has made a good impression on PSG, which has allegedly made contact with Arsenal over a potential move for their captain for the upcoming summer window. 

However, the English publication said such a move could be challenging for the Parisians as Odegaard is crucial to coach Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal.

Xavi tackles potential Messi return to Barcelona as PSG contract expiry looms 

Moreover, Arsenal would require a giant fee to consider letting their newly awarded captain leave the Emirates Stadium. 

Nevertheless, recent reported moves by PSG indicate that the Qatar-owned team is wasting no time to revamp its squad after a disappointing European finish this season.

An injured Presnel Kimpembe has allowed the Parisians to agree on personal terms with Lucas Hernandez, who has a year remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich.

As reported by L’Equipe, PSG is expected to face a disruption with the the deal as Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic is ready to present a new three-year contract to Hernandez to convince the defender to remain on the squad.

 In addition, Portugal media has pointed to a €60 million offer by PSG for Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte, though this is likely to be challenged by Chelsea, whose owner Todd Boehly is a fan of the Uruguayan. 

