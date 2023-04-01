Once in a lifetime experiences that you need to try out in Qatar

Qatar boasts an array of unique destinations that offer visitors a glimpse into its heritage, natural landscapes, and world-class attractions.

The Gulf nation is brimming with an array of captivating tours and destinations that can be taken on by travellers and residents are a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Doha itself brings a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements, from destinations that offer relaxation to the most beautiful art scenes and adrenaline-pumping activities.

The Gulf nation’s unique blend of modernity and tradition, combined with its diverse range of activities, makes it an ideal destination for travelers seeking a unique and authentic experience. Whether your interest lies in water experiences, art, sports, or culture and history, there’s defiantly something to catch your eye.

To cut the search time, Doha News is bringing you a guide for what you should keep an eye out for when writing up your bucket list.

Whale sharks tour

The waters of the relatively small peninsula Arab country Qatar host the largest concentration of the planet’s largest living fish, whale sharks.

The gigantic white-spotted fish has reached 600 in numbers in 2020 in Doha, a total that is yet to be documented anywhere else in the world. Just metres away from land, the slow-moving shark is swimming in Qatari waters with no interruptions nor ostables.

To give marine enthusiasts a way to witness the beauty of the concentration, the “Whale Sharks in Qatar” tour packages, which offer a rare opportunity to witness the majestic creatures in their natural habitat, have been recently launched by Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways Holidays.

The Daily Explorer option of the “Whale Sharks in Qatar” tour package offers guests the chance to observe the whale sharks from a boat’s deck, with a maximum capacity of 25 guests. Along with a sailing crew, a whale shark expert will be on board to provide an interactive lecture on the fascinating creatures. The package also includes breakfast, a sandwich buffet lunch, and snacks.

The pricing for the Daily Explorer package is as follows: Adults (12 years old and above) from QR 907, kids (3 to 11 years old) from QR 453, and infants (0 to 2 years old) are free of charge. The package is available from 18 May to 31 August 2023, with tours taking place every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 6 am to 2 pm, and has a duration of 8 hours.

FIFA tour

Heading to Qatar for a kick-transit? Well, you can jump on a quick tour of the five of the state-of-the-art stadiums where the world’s biggest football stars played during the 2022 World Cup.

Passengers transiting through Doha can now set out on a journey to relive the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as part of the Discover Qatar’s newly introduced Transit Tour, which serves as a way to introduce visitors from around the world to Qatar as a hotspot for tourism.

Al Thumama, Education City, Khalifa International, Lusail Iconic Stadium, and the avant-garde Stadium 974—which will soon be permanently disassembled—are among the five stadiums that have been added to the itinerary.

The guided coach tours provide an opportunity for visitors to experience Qatar’s architectural marvels from the outside, which highlight the nation’s culture, heritage, and history during the most prestigious sporting event in the world.

Tour through Msheireb

The heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha is home to four historic heritage houses that are celebrated by Msheireb Museums. Located in the oldest section of the capital, these houses are an essential part of Qatar’s national history.

The museums offer visitors unique insights into Qatar’s cultural and social development, creating an inspiring and trustworthy environment for the people of Qatar to engage, converse, and exchange thoughts about both their past and future.

Msheireb Museums are an integral component of the revitalisation of the old commercial center with its traditional community-based lifestyle. The renovation of the four heritage houses, namely Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House, and Radwani House, into world-class museums, is a critical element of the Msheireb Downtown Doha development.

Each museam tells a story about Qatar’s history and hertigage, and visitors can get the chance to learn and experience their beauty free of charge.

Opening hours:

Sunday: Closed

Monday to Thursday: 9.00am – 5.00pm

Friday: 3.00pm – 9.00pm

Saturday: 9.00am – 5.00pm

Dunes of the desert

The Gulf peninsula is famous for its beautiful dunes and desert landscape that will definitely give you the most surreal experience.

Embark on a private desert safari from Doha to explore the stunning landscapes and rich culture of Qatar.

Experience the thrill of dashing through the golden sands aboard a 4×4 vehicle and gliding down the dunes on a sandboard. Take a break for tea before continuing to the great inland sea of Khor al Udaid, where you can witness Saudi Arabia in the distance and soak in the breathtaking scenery.

There are several ways to experience it. However, if you don’t want to drive to the destination, 365 Adventures offer a variety of packages that suits your need.

Some packages include pick up, drop off, desert safari in the Qatari desert or sand dunes of Qatar, followed by a relaxing sunset or dinner at one of the desert camps. Check out all the packages here.

Kite-surfing

Described as “one of the world’s best kitesurfing secrets” and “the best of both worlds,” Fuwairit Kite Beach has the perfect wind for nine-months, as well as a flat lagoon area that makes it ideal for the sport.

There’s also a brand-new, cutting-edge kite beach resort is located about an hour north of Doha and approximately 90 minutes from Hamad International Airport.

Aside from kiteboarding, the beach offers services for snorkelling, and diving, and serves a range of cuisines with both local Qatari and international flavours. It also has a resort, accommodation 30m from the shore, yoga classses, a fully equipped gym, and a pool.

Surfers of all skill levels need not fret thanks to experienced instructors stationed on-site at all times.

You can book your experience with AquaSports Qatar or Blue Pearl Experience