K-Pop fans, prepare your wallets: K.OneFesta tickets go on sale on 6 April

Top K-Pop artists are set to take the stage in Doha between 19-20 May.

The wait is finally over as tickets for Qatar’s first ever K-Pop festival, K.One Festa, will be ready for purchase starting from 6 April, the event’s organisers announced on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the event’s page said the tickets will be available on the announced date starting from 4 pm only on Virgin Tickets and Q-Tickets.

[Instagram / k.onefesta]

“Virgin and Q-Tickets will have their own seating and standing sections for sale. Please doublecheck your seating or standing sections available before you purchase a ticket from the ticket sites,” the event’s page explained.

[Instagram / k.onefesta]

Beyond the concerts, K-Pop fans will get the special opportunity to meet their favourite artists by purchasing the “Meet & Greet” tickets.

[Instagram / k.onefesta]

The performance dates and final lineup will be announced on Wednesday.

Ticket Prices

According to the organisers’ post, the Platinum Standing + Meet&Greet ticket costs QAR 1,500. The ticket for Platinum Standing without the option to meet the artists is QAR 900.

The gold ticket is QAR 700 and the silver ticket is QAR 350.

Those wishing to live the complete experience can purchase the VIP Box with the Meet & Greet, which includes food and beverage. The price has not been announced and can be found at the ticket sites when they go live.

“VIP BOX is available for a package offer only. Individual seats are not available within a box,” the statement added.

The VIP Lounge + Meet & Greet access costs QAR 1,500, served with food and beverage.

All tickets are for a single day event.

Taking place at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall in Doha between 19-20 May, the event will bring top K-Pop artists to Qatar for the first time. So far, the lineup announced includes iKON, EVERGLOW, and P1Harmony.