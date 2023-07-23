Mexican embassy in Qatar unveils new Arabic-Spanish art fusion exhibition

The Ambassador revealed that the embassy is working on unveiling similar exhibitions in the future to expand cultural outreach.

The Mexican embassy in Qatar unveiled an art exhibition titled “Words: Bridge between Arabic and Spanish,” on Thursday, which celebrates the similarity of both languages.

The visual and sculptural art show explores the fusion of the two rich and distinct languages in a unique artistic dialogue, emphasising the power of words as a cultural link.

The unveiling was held in the presence of Guillermo Ordorica, the Mexican Ambassador to Qatar, who explained that the artistic pieces featured aim to create a unique artistic dialogue between two linguistic and cultural traditions.

This, he added, forms a bridge of understanding and connection between two seemingly distant worlds.

“‘Words: Bridge between Arabic and Spanish‘ curates a broad spectrum of works by notable Latin American artists and a special Qatari artist,” the ambassador said.

“The artists’ works dive into the essence of Arabic and Spanish languages, underlining their intertwining relationship and how they enrich each other.”

Visitors experience the artistic interaction of the languages through works that amalgamate the elegance and expressiveness of Arabic calligraphy with elements of Latin American culture.

The exhibition also delves into the conceptual exploration of translations and interpretations between Arabic and Spanish words, further illuminating their similarities and distinctions.

Featured artists include renowned Latin American talent Aryam Laderos from Venezuela, Daniel González and Rodrigo Solórzano from Mexico and Fernando Jaramillo from Chile.

Pieces by Haifa Al-Khuzai, an acclaimed Qatari artist, along with works by other Mexican artists such as Juan Miguel Ramírez “Ícaro” and Alejandro Reyes, are also on display.

Their artwork, Oryx, takes centre stage at the exhibition. The sculpture is the combined artistic genius of Solorzano and Alkhuzai, representing an Arabian woman adorned in a traditional abaya and batoola.

Designed with skill and precision, the sculpture is made from steel treated with an electrostatic polyester coating, while artistic enhancements are made using acrylics.

Ambassador Ordorica thanked the artists, curators, collaborators and attendees during the opening ceremony.

“We thank all those who have made this unique exhibition possible, for their commitment to promoting cultural exchange and understanding between our nations,” he said.

Visitors can explore the exhibition up until 25 August.