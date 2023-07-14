Qatar Museums unveils exciting summer programmes for kids

While school’s out, diverse educational opportunities are all available for children to stay busy throughout the holiday.

Qatar Museums (QM) is offering children a creative and educational summer experience with numerous engaging activities.

The new programmes are set to take place in collaboration with academic institutions at five different museums in addition to the new AI Digital Centre, as part of QM’s wider efforts in promoting informal learning.

“The summer programmes exemplify QM’s belief in the transformative power of education and museums as catalysts for learning and creativity,” QM said in a press release, calling on parents to register online before spaces run out.

Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum (QOSM): 16-17 July

With sports an integral element of children’s upbringing, the QOSM will offer a two-day programme dedicated to “Olympics and Mental Health”.

Children aged 8-12 will get the chance to take part in physical activities and learn how to make healthy choices while enhancing their emotional awareness. The programme includes a tour of the museum and a range of activities such as the Golden Medal Hunt.

QM, together with the Hockey Federation, will also offer games that better promote children’s physical and mental health.

The programme is available from 9 am until 1 pm in English and Arabic for a QAR 100 fee that includes a lunch box. The space is limited to 20 and reservations can be made online by contacting [email protected] or calling 44525192.

National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ): 18 July

Building on mental health awareness, NMOQ will host the “Painting your Thoughts” programme for children aged between 8-12 to learn about self-expression using art.

“By delving into their emotions, participants will have the opportunity to express themselves and experience the therapeutic benefits of engaging in creative activities,” QM said.

Running from 9 am to 1 pm, the one-day programme will include a tour of the museum’s exhibitions, providing children the chance to learn about the use of art as a method of communication.

Some of the exhibitions on the itenerary include the works of renowned Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson.

Children will then engage in English and Arabic group discussions as well as activities to get a hands-on experience.

The programme costs QAR 50 inclusive of a lunch box and places are limited to 20. Parents can book their children’s spot by emailing [email protected] or calling 44525593.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art: 19-20 July

Children aged 8-12 can head to Mathaf for the Bookmaking and Mixed Media Workshop, a holistic programme that covers numerous art mediums to provide a better understanding of modern and contemporary art.

The programme includes a media workshop inspired by the late Huguette Caland in addition to a book making session influenced by the work of the late Etel Adnan.

The two-day programme will take place from 9 am to 1 pm, though it will only be conducted in Arabic.

The cost is QAR 100 inclusive of a lunch box and spaces are limited to 20. Parents can register by contacting [email protected] or calling 44224657.

Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar: 23-27 July

Dadu will also promote health and wellness through the “Dadu planet Camp: Explore Health, Wellness, and the Environment” programme at the QOSM.

Open for children aged 8-11, the programme will offer a wide range of challenges and activities with the aim of enhancing children’s understanding of the value of the environment as well as their physical wellbeing.

On the first day, children will attend a rocket making session, followed by a “building survival suits and claiming planets” workshop the second day. On the third day, young creatives can learn all about “creating new settlements”, then observe and paint wildlife on the fourth day.

On the final day, children will get to display their artwork in a single exhibition.

“Through these activities, children will develop confidence, motivation, leadership skills, and learn about physical well-being and environmental conservation,” QM said, noting that the programme is only available in English.

The week-long sessions cost QAR 650 inclusive of lunch boxes. The capacity is limited to 25 and parents can book their sports by emailing [email protected].

AI Digital Centre: 30 July – 3 August

Located at the NMOQ, the all new AI centre will open its doors for the “Coding Your Wellbeing with the AI Digital Centre” programme.

Children will explore emotional expression through AI and create apps that “support emotional wellbeing” while participating in breathing exercises.

“The programme aims to introduce children to emotional welfare, encourage the expression of emotions, and foster coding skills to support their well-being,” QM said.

The programme is available in English and Arabic for free, though spaces are limited to 20 per day. Parents can sign up by emailing [email protected].