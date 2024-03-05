Mbappe not guaranteed UEFA Champions League playing time as PSG prepares for team exit

Last month, France’s wonderboy was a guest of honour at a state dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron amid his emerging exit from the French club.

After being subbed out from last week’s Paris Saint-Germain contest versus Monaco after the first half, club coach Luis Enrique has offered Kylian Mbappe no guarantees about his playing time in the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

When asked what he expected from France’s wonderboy in their second leg at Real Sociedad, the Spanish coach said: “I expect my team to be up to the level of the game and to approach it as we have throughout the season.”

Not mentioning Mbappe’s name, Enrique continued to state that the victory was a team effort.

“I can see that the team is full of confidence and we have a clear target, which is to try to win the game. We want to beat Real Sociedad away from home, but it will certainly be very tough,” he added.

Mbappé is reportedly expected to leave PSG at the end of the season as football experts expect him to ink a contract with Real Madrid.

However, since voicing his intentions not to renew his contract at the French capital, PSG management, particularly coach Enrique, has treated the departing footballer differently.

Last week, Enrique took Mbappe out of PSG’s match against Monaco after the first half, and the week before, the French superstar was removed after playing 65 minutes against Rennes.

Enrique said via EuroSport that the decision was not personal, stating, “I’m not going to get into this game. I’m a professional; I don’t have a problem. It’s just a question of handling a situation that is best for the team.”

The terms of Mbappe’s exit are yet to be fully agreed upon by PSG, but an official announcement is expected once the situation is finalized in the next few months.

In July of last year, waves of conflict arose as PSG sent Mbappe a three-page letter, which President Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally conducted.

Accusing him of unsettling the club, PSG gave Mbappe a deadline of July 31 to decide his future; otherwise, he would be sold to the highest club next month.

However, PSG and Mbappe knew that the footballer could not be forced to agree to a contract extension or depart this summer.

That same month, Mbappe triggered drama in the locker room after describing PSG as a divisive club during his interview with France Football.

“I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”

The comments forced six PSG players to reach out to Al-Khelaifi with complaints about Mbappe, two of whom reportedly had only joined the club this summer.

PSG received a €300m world record offer for Mbappe from Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal before the first team eventually brought him back after being dropped by the club.

The club faces severe financial ramifications now that the superstar has run down his contract.

Per The Athletic, Mbappe’s decision would impact the Financial Fair Play (FFP) to the point that several PSG players would be sold.

Mbappe’s salary at PSG costs the French club € 200 million; now, the team wishes to stay short of their superstar roster and bring in more for less.