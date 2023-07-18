PSG to face financial dilemma if Mbappe leaves for free: reports

Mbappe’s contract drama has triggered tension on and off the pitch as the footballer described PSG as a “divisive club.”

Paris Saint-Germain will face financial ramifications if Kylian Mbappe leaves for free next year, according to a report by The Athletic.

The club is said to face serious financial ramifications if the 24-year-old runs down his contract. Per The Athletic, Mbappe’s decision would impact the Financial Fair Play (FFP) to the point that several PSG players would be sold.

The report highlights that the Parisians must sell players and other staff changes because of a £150 million black hole that is not accounted for. More notably, PSG’s pursuit of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is on standby until the contract saga of Mpabbe clears out.

The suspense surrounding Mbappe’s contract has appeared to create a sense of urgency for PSG, prompting meetings between players, the French striker and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

According to Sky Sports, Al-Khelaifi is expected to give a speech to the entire squad this week to stress the value of PSG as an institution amid tensions between teammates.

PSG has given Mbappe a deadline of 31 July to commit to staying at the club until at least the summer of 2025, otherwise, he will be sold to the highest club next month.

However, PSG and Mbappe know that the footballer cannot be forced to agree to a contract extension or depart this summer.

Earlier this month, Mbappe triggered drama in the locker room after describing PSG as a divisive club during his latest interview with France Football.

“I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course it attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”

The comments forced six PSG players to reach out to Al-Khelaifi with complaints about Mbappe, two of whom reportedly having only joined the club this summer.

Earlier this month, tensions appeared to reach boiling point with Al Khelaifi saying: “Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former PSG sporting director Leonardo has since voiced that he believes it’s best if Mpabbe leaves the club this summer.

“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what,” Leonardo told L’Equipe.

“Paris-Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe, and it will exist after him. He’s been in Paris for six years, and over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021, and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks. That means it’s entirely possible to win this competition without him.”

The French superstar may be the best player in the world, but for the Parisians, it appears he has become more trouble than he’s worth.