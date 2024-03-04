World Aquatics Masters Championships Doha 2024 comes to a close

The Gulf nation hosted the World Aquatics Championship tournament for the very first time, bringing together around 2,600 elite athletes from 190 nations.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships Doha 2024 came to a close on Sunday, after seeing more than 2,600 athletes aged 25 and above compete in swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, and water polo.

Qatar, which hosted both the Masters Championships and the World Aquatics Championships, witnessed 19 world records being broken, more than any previous Masters Championships.

Director General of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee, Khaleel Al Jaber, applauded both local and international athletes for their athletic efforts, stating, “Over the past ten days, the Masters competitors have inspired us with their performances and united in peaceful competition. In addition to the high standard of competition across all age groups, we have been reminded of the inclusivity of aquatic sports.”

“As a country, we remain steadfast in our belief that sport has a special and unique role to play in society. Sport brings great health benefits to all participants and helps drive social cohesion,” Al Jaber added.

Chair of the World Aquatics Masters Technical Committee, Nadine Day, voiced the hospitality of Qatar and its primary venues, the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port, for their hosting spaces.

“As the curtains fall on the World Aquatics Masters Championships – Doha 2024, we extend our deepest gratitude to the Organising Committee for their unwavering support and dedication in orchestrating this remarkable event. Aspire Zone’s theme is inspiring others; this event achieved that,” Day said.

“As we bid farewell to Doha, we carry with us the memories of this event and the friendships we made. Thank you, Doha, for hosting a truly unforgettable competition in these world-class venues. Your contributions have been invaluable, and we bid a fond farewell to this remarkable chapter of our journey,” she added.