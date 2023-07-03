Mbappe demands startling €240m-per-year contract to leave PSG this summer

Last month, the 24-year-old French star decided against extending his current contract with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is demanding a staggering contract from potential transfer suitors to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to a report by Marca.

The Spanish publication outlines that the striker wants €240m euros this summer, a price that may cost the chances of joining Real Madrid.

Sources within the Madrid club revealed to Marca that a union with Mbappe will not happen this year.

“Real Madrid they don’t believe they’ll sign Mbappe this summer and that they’d only get him if he signs his contract after he is able to negotiate from January 1, 2024,” the report from Marca notes.

A pre-contract agreement between Mbappe and Madrid next year has been referenced by several reports following his decision last month to opt out of an extension with PSG until 2025.

Come January 2024, Mbappe will be free to negotiate personal terms with other clubs instead of being sold for the highest price by PSG.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid will do everything it can to sign the Frenchman and the club’s president Florentino Perez has publicised his intention to do so.

In a video shared online earlier this year, Perez was asked if he would sign the 24-year-old anytime soon, to which he replied, “Yes, but not this year.”

The attempt to sign Mbappe would be the third after PSG rejected an offer of €180 million euros for their striker in 2021.

Last year, it was speculated that Madrid would get their chance, but PSG forged a new deal for Mbappe that French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly heavily influenced.

With the spending of £113m on Jude Bellingham this summer, Madrid will need to wait patiently to get Mbappe.