Mbappe faces PSG ultimatum as he refuses contract extension

Earlier last month, the 24-year-old French star pledged to stay with the Parisians until next season.

Paris Saint-Germain has informed famed star Kylian Mbappe to sign or face being sold by this summer after the footballer decided against extending his current contract with the club.

As reported by the French sports newspaper L’Equipe, Mbappe informed PSG through a letter that he will not extend his contract by one year to 2025, framing a harsh response from the Qatar-owned club.

PSG do not want to lose Mbappe for free and plan to sell him or convince him to stay, several media reports have indicated.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.



PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.



Sign new deal now or he could be sold. pic.twitter.com/fDpSKOmxsf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

The French international’s surprising decision comes after Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez revealed the goal is to sign the French superstar the following season.

In a video shared online, Perez was asked if he would sign the 24-year-old anytime soon, to which he replied, “Yes, but not this year.”

“It looks like the annual Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid soap opera has started again. With the letter, what has been really upsetting for the club was that it was provided to the media before the club,” Sky News reported on the decision by Mbappe.

A pre-contract agreement can be signed by Mbappe in January of next year, with football commentators eyeing Real Madrid as the destination for the superstar.

Mbappe committed to stay with the club for another year after being voted the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth successive time at this year’s National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) awards.

“I’m calm. I’m very happy. I’m here. I’m making the most of it,” Mbappe said.

“I’m the best player (referring to award). That’s the most important thing. I have a contract. I have next year; I will be there. I’m very happy,” the 2018 World Cup winner added.

The move follows ex-PSG teammate Lionel Messi who recently announced his departure from the Parisians to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

In addition to Messi and Mpabbe, Neymar is the latest superstar on the trader radar, with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reportedly in Paris for talks, according to reports by CBS Sports.

“CBS Sports understands that a senior delegation from Al-Hilal flew to the French capital on Friday, intending to test the waters around Neymar’s camp and ascertain whether he is amenable to make the move to the kingdom,” the American outlet wrote.

The departure of Mpabbe and Neymar incites a star power exit from the club, forcing PSG to completely revamp its squad after also failing to secure Sergio Ramos.