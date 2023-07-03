Qatar upsets CONCACAF favourites Mexico to advance to Gold Cup quarterfinals

Qatar, which ranks 58th on the global FIFA ranking, defeated 14th place Mexico at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Qatar achieved the unimaginable after defeating Mexico at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday, trumping the most successful team in the tournament’s history with a lone goal from Hazem Shehata.

Shehata shipped in a header from Musaab Khidir’s cross, Qatar’s only shot of the match to secure his first international goal for Al Annabi.

The impressive goal was scored against Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa, who is viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

Held at California’s Levi’s Stadium, Qatar’s men played against all the odds as they competed in front of thousands of Mexican fans.

The win dealt a blow to Mexico, especially after it dominated the game from start to finish. The Jaime Lozano side recorded a 77% possession against Qatar with 25 shots that landed six on target.

To make things worse for Mexico’s Lozano, the team registered 648 passes, with Qatar’s Maroons landing only 208.

Despite a poor performance, Mexico and Qatar will advance to the Gold Cup tournament quarterfinals as the Mexicans kept their first-place spot in Group B after defeating Honduras and Haiti.

The young Maroons, who have now secured their first win in the tournament, desperately needed the victory against the eight-time champions to keep their hopes alive.

Ahead of the match, coach Carlos Queiroz expressed faith in the team, voicing that there was no option other than winning.

“We conceded late goals in both the matches. We must be ready to face such situations and play in a most effective manner, especially against Mexico, because we have no other option but to win and collect three points,” said Queiroz.

Ranked 58th in the world, Qatar will now prepare for its quarterfinal, which will be played on 9 July.