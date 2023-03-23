Katara launches second edition of Arabic Poetry Prize

The Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry seeks to reward talented poets globally while promoting the rich cultural heritage of Arabic poetry.

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has recently announced the launch of the second edition of the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry, with the theme of “Mothers of the Believers,” in honour of Prophet Muhammed’s wife, Aisha bint Abu Bakr Al Siddiq.

This annual contest is part of Katara’s commitment in promoting and preserving Arabic poetry, as well as recognising and rewarding talented poets from around the world.

Participants from all over the globe are invited to submit their original poems by the 30th day of Ramadan, with a total prize value of 120,000 QAR being divided between three categories: the first prize being 60,000 QAR, the second prize being 40,000 QAR and the third being 20,000 QAR.

The first edition of the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry took place in 2019, with a theme centred on the Year of Tolerance, in honour of the UAE’s commitment to embracing diversity and inclusivity.

The inaugural competition attracted numerous participants from various countries and backgrounds, leading to a wide range of unique and inspiring works of poetry.

The Katara Foundation is also renowned for its various contests and events, which are geared towards promoting Arab culture, arts and literature.

These include the annual Holy Quran memorisation and recitation competition for children and the Katara Prize for Prophet’s Poet, among others.

How to apply

The competition is open to anyone who is passionate about Arabic poetry, regardless of nationality or language, as long as submissions meet the required guidelines.

Contestants are required to send their CV, personal photo, passport copy and poem in both Word and PDF formats via email to [email protected]

Katara has been a key player in promoting and preserving Arabic poetry, and through the Katara Prize for Arabic Poetry, the foundation hopes to provide poets from around the world with a platform to showcase their talent and share their works with the wider community.

With the second edition of the contest underway, it is expected that it will continue to attract talented poets and inspire creativity and innovation in the world of Arabic poetry.