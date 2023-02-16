Culture, history and art: What to expect at MIA’s ‘Iraqi Week’

Visitors can enjoy the Baghdad: Eye’s Delight exhibition at MIA’s Temporary Exhibition Gallery up until February 25.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host a number of activities inspired by Iraq, including screenings of Iraqi movies, curator-led tours, calligraphy workshops, and panel discussions for the general public, from February 17 to February 23, to mark Iraqi week.

The Baghdad Eye Delight exhibition, which features artefacts on loan from 22 renowned institutions, including the Louvre, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Benaki Museum, the Vatican, and the Barjeel Foundation, is in its final week. The celebration of this exhibition is also part of the “Iraqi Week,” according to a press release from Qatar Museums.

A variety of events, including lectures and educational workshops on Kufic calligraphy, will be held at MIA. On February 17, architect Hisham A. Munir will present a lecture titled “A Personal Journey of Baghdad’s Modern Architecture”.

On February 20, Dr. Alexandrine, Rob Carter, and Andrew Petersen will participate in a panel discussion on “The Abbasids in Baghdad and their link with Qatar.”

Throughout the week, kids can enjoy a variety of activities like Arabic letters soft play, which based on Arabic calligraphy that took place in Abbasid Iraq, Baghdad Cafe Worksheet, El Malwiya-inspired playing cards, Round City Lego, story time, and colouring pages that are related to Baghdad at the library.

Two curator-led tours of the Baghdad: Eye’s Delight exhibition will also be part of “Iraqi Week” on February 19 and February 23, respectively.

The exhibition highlights Baghdad’s rich history as the capital of the great Abbasid caliphs (750–1258 CE), as well as the 20th century, when the discovery of oil brought the city new prosperity.

The tour takes visitors across the centuries highlighting Baghdad’s role as city of power, scholarship and riches. Visitors can learn more about Baghdad’s history as a major centre of thought and creativity that drew scholars and philosophers from all over the world.

Additionally, two Iraqi films, “Marshes” and “Latif Al Ani,” who is regarded as the father of Iraqi photography, will be shown at the location.

Registration is required in advance for the two curator-led tours, lecture, and panel discussions. You can find the complete schedule for the Iraqi Week here, along with the dates and times.

Visitors can enjoy the Baghdad: Eye’s Delight exhibition at MIA’s Temporary Exhibition Gallery up until February 25th.

The display, which was co-curated by MIA director Dr. Julia Gonnella and the museum’s curatorial team, which includes Drs. Mounia Chekhab Abudaya, Tara Desjardins, Nicoletta Fazio, and Simone Struth, takes visitors on an imagined journey through time to highlight Baghdad’s status as a city of wealth, knowledge, and power.