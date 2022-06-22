How to land your free hotel booking when stopping over in Istanbul

Planning a trip soon? You might want to check Turkish Airlines’ benefits to secure the best deal for your money!

Five-star global airline with APEX World Class award, Turkish Airlines is offering passengers staggering benefits to ensure they are provided with the best travel experience.

Passengers who are planning to travel internationally with Turkish Airlines will likely stop in Istanbul before their final destination, and now they have a chance to explore the beautiful city free of charge.

To make most of the stay, the airlines is offering two different transit passenger programmes, one for short stay and one for long stay.

The former is geared at passengers who will be in Istanbul for 6 to 24 hours, while the latter is for those who want to stop by the city for a day or two before continuing on their journey.

Layover vs stopover options

For those who have a layover of more than 6 or 12 hours, the airline is providing an option of either a city tour or a hotel stay of which the transit, all of which will be free of charge.

A free stopover programme in Istanbul is also offered on every ticket fare class and city-pair.

The option is perfect for those who want to explore the city before heading to their final destination, and includes a free one-day accommodation for economy at a four-star hotel whilst business class passengers can avail a free two nights stay at a five-star hotel.

Extension options are also available for as little as $49 per night.

How to secure the deal

To take advantage of the programme, here is what you need to do 72 hours before your flight:

1- Send an email with your name and surname, reservation code (PNR) or ticket number, anticipated accommodation date range, preferred room type, phone number, and e-mail address to the mail address designated for your departure point before your first flight.

2- Ensure you have your visa ready. Getting a visa to Türkiye is easy and does not take much time. Everything you need to know about how to apply for the visa can be found on the country’s e-visa website.