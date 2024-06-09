Qatar Airways expands 2024 network with new flights to Lisbon and Venice

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways also launched its first direct flight to Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent.

Qatar Airways has unveiled new flight services as part of its 2024 network expansion of over 170 destinations, with destinations like Portugal’s Lisbon and Italy’s Venice starting on June 6 and June 12 respectively.

The airline began operating six weekly flights Monday-Thursday between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS), and will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft for the route.

“As we continue to expand in the European market, we celebrate the resumption of our flights to the beautiful city of Lisbon,” said Thierry Antinori, Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer.

The move will provide travellers with efficient travel options between Qatar and Portugal, while also enhancing connectivity between Portugal and major destinations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent, he added.

To encourage travel in Qatar, the airline emphasised that transit passengers can take advantage of stopover packages through the Discover Qatar initiative, which offers 24-hour check-in facilities, allowing guests to maximise their stay in the country.

Qatar Airways is set to operate seven direct weekly flights from Doha to Italy’s Venice.

Additionally, the Gulf carrier’s 2024 summer schedule includes seven weekly flights to destinations to Hamburg, Germany starting on July 1.

Earlier this month, Qatar Airways also launched its first direct flight to Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent, marking a new milestone in diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In January, Qatar Airways received approval to commence daily flights between Qatar and Madagascar, following a meeting between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and Madagascar Civil Aviation (ACM).

The airline continues to expand its global reach, after recently announcing that it will increase its Doha-Boston service to 10 weekly flights, the highest frequency on this route since its launch in March 2016.

Meanwhile, Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon said her country is exploring the potential for establishing direct flights between Slovenia and Qatar, according to several reports.