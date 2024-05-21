Ektashif participants set off to Morocco for annual discovery trip as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture

Morocco is hosting seven Qatari artists for an educational trip as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture to explore Islamic art, architecture, and traditional crafts, culminating in an exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha.

Morocco is taking seven Qatari artists on a special educational trip to Morocco as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The annual program, organised in partnership with the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), aims to support artists and provide them with new skills in traditional and Islamic arts. During this trip, artists visit cities and historical sites to see Islamic architecture and participate in art workshops to learn traditional arts at the hands of expert craftsmen. The resulting exhibition of works by participating artists will open at MIA on October 22. This year’s group includes photographer Abdulhadi Al-Marri, painter and ceramics artist Aljazi Almaadeed, fashion designer Dana Al Mulla, calligrapher Fatima Al-Sharshani, jewellery designer Hamad Al Mohammed, visual artist Huda Al Yafyi, and business owner and fashion designer Mariam Al Muttawa.

The focus for Ektashif: Morocco takes inspiration from the “Art of Islamic Pattern”.

The journey will begin in Marrakech, an authentic medieval medina (City) from the 12th century, where the artists will explore the city and the splendour of Moroccan architecture.

They will visit Riad Karmela next to the Ben Yousef Madrasa, followed by a visit to the Bahia Palace, the Jardin Majorelle, Saadian Tombs, and a visit to Yves Saint Laurent Museum. The Qatari artists will also participate in workshops to master the traditional arts like geometric design and drawing, plaster carving, zouaq tile making, and a ceramic workshop.

Salem Abdulla Al Aswad, Deputy Director of MIA, and Director of Learning and Outreach, at Qatar Museums, said: “The annual educational initiative is an opportunity for emerging and established Qatari artists to discover the enduring beauty and influence of Islamic art across the globe. The enriching cultural journey inspires the artists to craft artworks that enrich Qatar’s vibrant cultural scene.”

Participants shared their excitement about the upcoming journey:

“Morocco is one of the important pillars in Islamic history, as it has a rich and highly interconnected past. There is no doubt that travelling to Morocco is a great opportunity for any artist who loves culture and civilization,” said Abdulhadi Al-Marri about visiting Morocco.

“The trip to Morocco will add to my journey of discovery. It will help me expand artistic ideas through which I produce new works and a new flavour of art,” said Aljazi Almaadeed about travelling to Morocco.

“I am particularly excited about engaging with local artisans and experiencing how they incorporate their heritage into their work, as it would deepen my understanding of how to weave cultural elements into fashion and create innovative designs,” said Dana Al Mulla about visiting Morocco.

“As a calligrapher, my writing style breathes life into letters and turns words into works of art. I am currently specialising in the unique Moroccan calligraphic style, so this trip is a fantastic opportunity to hone my skills,” said Fatima Al-Sharshani.

“A trip to Morocco will be a unique opportunity for me as an artist in terms of expanding my artistic vision and stimulating my creativity. I am looking forward to integrating these diverse artistic experiences into my next artistic works,” said Hamad Al Mohammed.

“As a multidisciplinary artist, I look for inspiration everywhere and I am particularly eager to jump into the rich world of Moroccan art and traditional crafts to learn and experience its Islamic influences,” said visual artist Huda Al Yafyi.

Mariam Al Muttawa shared her excitement. “I love adventure, travel, learning about cultures, and getting to know Morocco, specifically Marrakesh, as it is one of the richest capitals of culture. I am eager to learn about the traditional arts for which Morocco is so famous.”