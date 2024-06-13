Eid Al Adha: Unmissable Offers Await!

Whether you’re planning a serene staycation, seeking unforgettable experiences, or indulging in dining delights, Visit Qatar has something special in store for you.

Staying in Qatar for the Eid Al Adha holiday? Why not immerse yourself in a world of luxury and relaxation with Visit Qatar’s exclusive offers tailored to elevate your holiday experience.

Incredible Eid Getaways for Less

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and indulge in a luxurious Eid staycation starting at just QAR 600 per night! Treat yourself and your loved ones to a relaxing retreat with our incredible Eid getaways for less. Whether you’re seeking tranquility by the poolside or exploring local attractions, our comfortable accommodations provide the perfect setting for a memorable holiday.

Book now and make this Eid unforgettable without breaking the bank!

Eid Experiences at Exclusive Prices

Celebrate Eid in style with exclusive prices on unforgettable experiences! Whether you’re craving adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, we’ve curated a selection of activities to suit every taste.

From thrilling excursions to serene spa treatments, elevate your Eid celebrations with experiences that will leave a lasting impression. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create cherished memories at exclusive prices this Eid season!

Festive Brunch, Food: Great Eid Dining Deals for You and Yours

Gather your family and friends for a festive feast this Eid season and enjoy amazing offers on delectable dining experiences! Indulge in a sumptuous brunch spread featuring traditional delicacies and international favourites, prepared by our talented culinary team.

With great Eid dining deals for you and yours, savour every moment of culinary delight. Reserve your table now and treat your taste buds to a memorable Eid celebration!