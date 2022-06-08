Antalya’s top must-visit spots!

Doha News packed their bags and went to one of Turkey’s most beautiful coastal cities to bring you the best spots to visit with your loved ones.

Whether you want a relaxing, stress-free gate-away or a fun trip with your little ones, Turkey is definitely the place to go.

The country is most famous for its stunning beaches, state-of-the-art resorts, and exceptional scenery that will give you the most memorable vacation no matter what your preference is.

One of Doha News’ favourite spots is in the resort town of Antalya, which is located on the Mediterranean Sea.

The city’s stunning sights has earned it the title of ‘The Pearl of the Mediterranean,’ and is just one Turkish Airlines flight away from Doha.

In less than 4 hours, you can be in the coastal city experiencing its allure and beauty, and come back refreshed and ready to work again.

Whatever type of holiday you’re into, this list of Antalya’s top attractions can help you plan your trip perfectly. So make sure to head to the Turkish Airlines website to book your trip to the city, and keep an eye on the spots below!

Rixos Downtown Antalya

One of the most essential gems in any trip is accommodation. After all, it is the base of your vacation.

Rixos Downtown Antalya provides guests with a wonderful contrast where the city meets nature—and with amazing prices and packages that suit your needs.

Aside the exceptional service the enormous hotel provides, visitors can relax with the view of the stunning Taurus Mountains and the blue Mediterranean Sea.

The grand resort has 1076 rooms, 14 swimming pools, 2 enormous aqua parks and over 11 restaurants from different cuisines. Guests can also enjoy an all-inclusive experience with their favourite snacks in any spot across the resort.

Various activities are hosted daily for all ages, including workout classes, yoga, cooking classes, pottery workshops, and night shows to keep you entertained!

Your package will also give you FREE access to Antalya’s water-park haven, The Land of Legends.

Free ticket: The Land of Legends

The Land of Legends is a perfect spot if you’re looking to splash out on a family holiday in Turkey’s biggest and most exceptional water kingdom.

The theme park hotel has four amusements to visit: Masha and the Bear Land of Laughter have circus shows, rollercoasters, and carousels created specifically for small children, while the Adventureland is the place to go for thrills, with rollercoasters and drop coasters to flirt with your fear of heights.

There are also swings and soft play spaces for younger children, rendering it a wonderful spot for families to have fun with their little ones.

At night, the hotel hosts various shows and fun parades that are nothing short of breathtaking. From laser shows to water boats and various restaurants and shopping centres— The Land of Legends is truly legendary.

The Old Harbour

Located in the northwest corner of the old town, Antalya’s historic harbour hosts a huddle of cafés and restaurants overlooking a party of ships ready to set sail on the Mediterranean between the cliffs.

It’s hard to believe this relaxing-boat haven was once Antalya’s major commercial core. From the 2nd century until the mid-20th century, the spot was the city’s main port, providing trade and wealth to the area and surrounding region.

It is definitely a must-go-to destination for all history lovers or anyone who appreciates beautiful-old scenery and buildings.

Visitors can also hop aboard one of the excursion boats for a day tour catered towards soaking up the sun, taking in the lush coastal views and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea.

Up next, literally: Tünektepe Teleferik Tesisleri

Antalya has one of the most stunning geographical landscapes, with beautiful natural surroundings, remarkable mountains and a breathtaking sea. Tünektepe, at 618 meters (2009 feet) above sea level, is a hill terrace where the Bey Mountains meet the Mediterranean Sea.

Taking a ride on the Tünektepe Cable Car, also known as the Tünektepe Teleferik in Turkish, is one of the best ways to see Antalya from a high vantage point.

The cable car travels 1,706 meters in approximately 10 minutes to the top at Tünektepe, about 605 meters above sea level, giving you an amazing view of the entire city.

The ride will make you feel like you are above the clouds. Once you reach to the top, you can find cafes and gift shops to enjoy your coffee up-the-hill, and a plethora of spaces to take your next Instagram picture.

Düden Waterfalls

For water and nature fans, Antalya’s famous Düden Waterfalls are a must-visit.

The spot hosts a number of waterfalls that are created from recycling station water, and are located 12 kilometers northeast of the city.

They come to an end as the Lower Düden Falls’ waters plunge into the Mediterranean Sea from a rocky precipice.

Visitors can feel the splash of the water as they walk down the path to get closer to the waterfalls. But keep an eye out for the bat cave on your way!