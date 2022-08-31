Hispanic film festival to kick off in Katara next month

The month aims to recognise the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans around the world.

Katara is set to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a film festival that celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens of Latin and Spanish origins.

Every year, from September 15 to October 15, the United States observes National Hispanic Heritage Month to honour the importance and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and accomplishments of the country.

This year, the theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation” to embrace the cultures and traditions that have been embedded for centuries.

As part of the celebration, the US embassy in Qatar, together with Katara, is kicking off the Doha-based festival for three days straight, featuring various childhood favourite movies.

The selections look to include movies that display heroes of Spanish origin at the Drama Theatre in Katara, namely Coco, Dora, and the Lost City of Gold and Encanto.

On its first day, September 1, Encanto will be shown at 7pm, followed by Dora and Lost City of Gold on September 3, all at the same time.

The event is free. However, prior registration is required. Those wishing to attend the festival must fill in their details in this form in order to receive complimentary tickets.

