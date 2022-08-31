UAE to allow multiple-entry tourist visas for World Cup Hayya cardholders

Qatar will kick off the FIFA World Cup on 20 November.

The United Arab Emirates announced on Twitter that Hayya cardholders attending Qatar’s upcoming World Cup would be granted multiple entry visas starting from November.

Entry is allowed for anyone except residents of visa-exempt countries who have been advised to follow existing guidelines.

Hayya cardholders can extend their stay up to 90 days and are encouraged to apply on the government’s online portal.

#UAE announces a Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa for “Hayya” card holders attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 pic.twitter.com/fs5D1yQQjY — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) August 30, 2022

The UAE’s announcement comes days after Saudi Arabia stated it will issue a 60-day entry visa for all Hayya Fan ID holders to capitalise on the almost two million international visitors flying to the Middle East for the region’s first FIFA World Cup.

The Gulf region has been readying to promote its tourism sectors by utilising the world’s biggest sporting event.

FIFA said earlier this month that more than 2.45 million tickets have already been sold.

But, remarkably, there were 3 million ticket requests for the World Cup final on December 18, which falls on Qatar’s national day at the country’s 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium.

More than 180 daily shuttle flights will take off to the 64-game sporting event daily to accommodate the mass number of incoming fans.

Qatar’s 12-year investment could see an estimated return of $6 billion, according to the CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.