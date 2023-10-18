Geneva International Motor Show Qatar closes with attendance of 180,000 visitors over 10 days

The Gulf state was the venue for a massive display of cutting-edge industry innovations for over ten world premieres and over 20 regional debuts.

The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar has wrapped up with an astonishing visitation of more than 1,000 journalists from over 50 countries and 180,000 visitors over the ten-day showpiece.

Held outside of Geneva for the very first time, the celebrated motor show ran from October 5 to 14 and welcomed 30 exhibitors who collectively unveiled 29 regional launches and 12 world premieres.

The major automobile event in Qatar follows the signing a decade-long agreement between the Gulf state and GIMS organisers in 2021 to host the illustrious 118-year-old event biannually from 2023.

Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, the Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism, voiced praise for the country’s event hosting.

“We are delighted to have led efforts to bring to Qatar one of the most elite exhibitions in the automotive industry and demonstrate Qatar’s ability to host large-scale events. Our state-of-the-art conference facilities, as well as eased travel policies and expanded hospitality offering, make Qatar an ideal choice for businesses considering an international destination to their events,” Al Kharji said.

“In addition, the celebration of automotive excellence that took place across multiple venues demonstrates the country’s seamless alignment and adherence to one shared vision of propelling Qatar onto the international stage,” he added.

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, applauded the hosting, stating: ” This is what Geneva means. But this is also what GIMS means. Wherever and whenever a GIMS event takes place, it brings the same excellence. This first edition of GIMS Qatar is a true testament to that.”

Qatar’s hosting of Geneva International Motor Show will return in November 2025.