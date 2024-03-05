MotoGP 2024 season opens in Qatar this weekend

With over 20 international events planned and 777 points up for grabs across 21 Sprint and Grand Prix races, MotoGP is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year.

The anticipation has reached its peak as the 2024 MotoGP season gears up for an electrifying start this weekend at Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit.

With the grid at full capacity, the season promises unparalleled excitement, embodying the essence of what many consider the world’s most thrilling sport.

The pre-season narratives have strongly highlighted reigning champion, Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team, as the formidable contender carrying his championship momentum into the new season.

His teammate, Enea Bastianini, is back in force after a challenging 2023 due to injury, reigniting a captivating rivalry. Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing is another name that has stirred the pre-season pot with impressive performances, despite hints of needing time to adjust to his new machinery.

The close of the 2023 season saw Marco Bezzecchi of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team finishing in the top three, setting the stage for what could be another outstanding year, potentially challenging his new teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Gresini Racing MotoGP welcomes Alex Marquez alongside the eight-time World Champion, Marc Marquez, in what is considered one of the sport’s most anticipated team-ups.

Marc Marquez’s objectives remain a blend of proving his legacy, enjoyment, and possibly clinching his ninth World Championship, adding a layer of intrigue to the season.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 teams are also in the spotlight, with Brad Binder and rookie sensation Pedro Acosta aiming to disrupt Ducati’s stronghold.

Aprilia’s pre-season showed promising signs with Aleix Espargaro, while Yamaha and Honda are leveraging new concessions to bridge performance gaps, introducing fresh faces like Alex Rins and Luca Marini to the fray.

As MotoGP celebrates its 75th anniversary, the series is poised for more than 20 global events, marking a historic season with 777 points available across 21 Sprints and Grand Prix races.

The excitement kicks off even before the engines roar to life with pre-event press conferences featuring key riders and the live podcast featuring Davide Brivio of Trackhouse Racing.

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes are brimming with talent and anticipation. Fermin Aldeguer and Tony Arbolino are front-runners in Moto2, while Moto3 sees a blend of seasoned racers and promising newcomers, all vying for early season supremacy.

As the lights are set to go on at Lusail International Circuit, the stage is set for a thrilling kickoff to the 2024 MotoGP season, inviting fans worldwide to witness the saga of speed, skill, and strategy unfold.