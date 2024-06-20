Kickstart the summer solstice with these weekend activities

With an array of activities indoors and after sunset, there’s plenty to do this weekend while still beating the heat.



While the summer solstice has just begun in Qatar, bringing scorching temperatures on Thursday, there’s no need to abandon your plans.

This weekend offers an array of exciting activities and events, both indoors and at sundown to escape the blazing heat.



From outdoor film screenings to ongoing Eid Al Adha celebrations, and a thought-provoking exhibition calling people to bear witness to Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip, here’s a list of what to do.

Films under the stars

West Bay Beach and the Doha Film Institute have collaborated to present the ‘Cinema by the Sea’ campaign. Against the backdrop of the cool coastal line, film fans of all ages can recline, unwind and enjoy animated favourites.



For those eager to start their weekend, Thursday evening promises a screening of the lighthearted ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’. However, Friday’s film is more sombre. ‘Dounia and the Princess of Aleppo’ follows the story of a young Syrian girl forced to leave her hometown in search of safety amid the outbreak of war.

A world of design at M7

At M7, the ‘Hundred Best Arabic Posters’ (HBAP) platform is exhibiting for the first time in Qatar. The posters guide visitors through a new vibrant paradigm of Arabic script, image, graphic design and composition in contemporary times.



Meanwhile, M7’s Arab Design Now showcase offers a celebration of cultural heritage through ceramic work, furniture design, jewellery craftsmanship and much more.

Ongoing Eid festivities

The Eid Al Adha festivities continue to bring joy and excitement in Qatar’s capital, with events at Doha Quest, Msheireb Galleria, Lagoona Mall and other locations.



Live performances, face painting and Arabic calligraphy workshops are just some of the activities on offer this weekend.

Will you stand witness?

At the Arab Museum of Modern Art, Khalid Albaih’s ‘Shahid’ (Arabic for ‘witness’) exhibition draws striking attention to the harsh realities of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.



The interactive audio-visual installation encourages visitors to reflect on the images that emerged from the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Brave the blaze at the beach

For folks willing to brave the blaze, Torba Market has teamed up with the Doha Beach Club to present a pop-up market which opens its doors at 4pm.



On offer at the West Bay beach will be an array of stalls, food and entertainment.