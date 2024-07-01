Pearl of Qatar exhibition celebrates 50 years of Qatar-South Korea ties

Qatar’s envoy to Seoul said that the photography exhibit will spark meaningful dialogues and build friendships between Qataris and South Koreans



The Qatari embassy in Seoul has launched a photography exhibition to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties between the Gulf state and South Korea.



In collaboration with The Korea Times (KT), The Pearl of Qatar photography exhibition launched at Seoul’s Sharp Gallery on June 30 and will run until July 4.



The exhibition features 21 photographs snapped by KT’s Wonsuk Choi, alongside Qatari photographers Abdulla Hamdan Al Mannai and Yousuf Mubarak Al Dosari – each capturing Qatar’s rich cultural heritage.



“We tried to break away from the stereotypes often associated with Middle Eastern countries and aimed to capture the unique aspects of daily life in Qatar,” Choi told Korean media. He added that all three photographers have captured parts of Qatar’s history.



Choi’s seven photographs documented evocative moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, focusing on the diverse communities of Doha. His chosen settings include Al Bayt Stadium, the Doha Corniche, and various other locations around the city.

While Choi focused on Qatar’s rapidly developing future, Al Mannai’s photographs take visitors on a journey through his country’s past.

“These photos are a testament to the enduring spirit of Qatar and the seamless blend of tradition and progress that defines our country,” he said.



For his part, Al Dosari commented that the exhibition provided him with the opportunity to explore the cultural convergence between Qatar and South Korea through photography.



In a separate interview with The Korea Times, Qatari ambassador to South Korea Khalid Ebrahim Al Hamar said that the concept for The Pearl of Qatar exhibition emerged from a mutual interest in cultural exchange between the two countries.



“We aim to strengthen cultural channels so that people can engage in dialogue, build friendships and foster mutual understanding,” the Qatari diplomat said.



Diplomatic ties between Qatar and South Korea began in 1974.

In addition to cultural exchanges, energy plays a significant role in bilateral ties between the two countries.



In 2021, Qatar Petroleum inked a 20-year deal with Korea Gas to supply two million tonnes of LNG annually, starting in 2022.