Visit Qatar’s EURO 2024 activations draw large crowds

Visit Qatar concludes its activations during UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, showcasing Qatari culture and hospitality to European fans through immersive experiences, promoting Qatar as a premier tourist destination.

Visit Qatar has successfully concluded its dynamic line-up of activations held during UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, as part of its partnership with UEFA. The initiative aimed to showcase Qatar’s cultural richness and hospitality to a diverse European audience through a series of engaging and immersive experiences.

During the UEFA EURO 2024™, Visit Qatar introduced The Doha Club activation at Berlin’s Fan Zone Reichstag and Munich’s Fan Zone Olympiapark.

The Doha Club welcomed approximately 45,000 fans, offering a modern beach club atmosphere where visitors could immerse themselves in Qatari culture. Guests indulged in local delicacies like Qahwa (Arabic coffee) and Karak (milk tea), experienced traditional Qatari hospitality, and enjoyed activities such as footvolley and trying on the Qatari Bisht.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the Board of Director of Visit Qatar, expressed his appreciation: “ I would like to extend my congratulations to the Spanish team for their well-earned victory. We are pleased with our ongoing UEFA partnership, which has provided a platform for a seamless cross -cultural integration during Europe’s number one football tournament. This partnership underscores Qatar’s status as a premier sports destination and builds upon our proud legacy of hosting major sports events.”

The official further remarked, “The activities organized by Visit Qatar during the tournament, which offered insight into the unique fusion of Qatar’s authenticity and modernity that truly have been warmly welcomed by European fans.”

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi CEO of Visit Qatar said: “We have successfully concluded our activations at EURO 2024™. We are delighted with the great turnout and the enthusiasm for the Doha Club at the fan zones in both Berlin and Munich.

He added: “Through this initiative, we helped familiarise fans from all over the world with Qatar’s culture and hospitality. Visit Qatar’s aim was to leverage the tournament’s extensive reach and popularity to promote Qatar as a premier tourist destination across key markets in Europe.”

In addition to the on-ground activations, Visit Qatar launched a high-impact campaign featuring the

UEFA EURO 2024™ trophy to promote its ‘Stopover in Qatar’ initiative. The campaign was broadcasted across 49 media channels in key European markets, showcasing Qatar’s iconic landmarks and encouraging travellers to explore the country during layovers and short stays.

Furthermore, Visit Qatar partnered with COPA90, a leading football platform, to create engaging content featuring key football influencers and the football legend Rio Ferdinand, aimed at promoting Qatar as a must-visit travel destination.

Both activations fostered association between UEFA EURO 2024 and Visit Qatar through ticket giveaways. Over 30 lucky winners had an opportunity to attend UEFA EURO 2024 matches, further engaging audiences and enhancing the overall fan experience.

Moreover, Visit Qatar’s role as the Presenting Partner of EURO 2024 Fantasy Football elevated engagement through various digital platforms. This year, almost 3.7M fans participated in Fantasy Football, with the grand prize winner receiving a trip to Qatar for two

Looking ahead, Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a premier host of international sporting events, with preparations underway for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2030 AsianGames, among others. These efforts underscore Qatar’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and organisational capabilities for mega sporting events.