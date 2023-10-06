Five car brands making their debut at GIMS Qatar

The highly anticipated Geneva International Motor Show officially opens to the public on 7 October and will run until October 14.

The Geneva International Motor show is finally in sight, with doors opening to the public in Qatar on Saturday, and it will be the first time it has been held outside of the Swiss city.

Over 30 automotive brands will be present at the event, including world renowned Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini and many more.

However, a number of car manufacturers will be making their debut at GIMS alongside these names with hopes to impress an expected influx of car enthusiasts in the Qatari capital.

Here are 5 companies that are scheduled to make an appearance at the motor show for the first time ever:

JAECOO and OMODA

the OMODA 5 e-QUA, the brands first fully electric model, presented to the public at the Shanghai Auto Show 2023.

Chery, the Chinese car manufacturer surprised the public at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, as it announced that their subsidiaries OMODA and JAECOO as independent brands.

Each brand was introduced with two separate identities, however both have a ‘young-minded and future focused’ intent.

OMODA focuses on being an aesthetically pleasing futuristic brand, named by the company as ‘O-Fashion‘ which is described as ‘a technology driven aesthetic concept, integrating minimalism and futurism’.

In Shanghai, OMODA showed off its brand new electric OMODA 5 e-QUA model, which is the first of its kind for the company. Unlike JAECOO, OMODA has put this car out for release and is available in markets across the globe, including the Middle East.

OMODA has already gained over 3 million online interactions and 3 billion hits across the internet. The brand has also gained more than 10,000 user enquiries.

JAECOO also looks to the young minded market, however with a focus on off-road. The first two models, the JAECOO 7 and the JAECOO 9 were presented at the Shanghai motor show, though these have yet to be released and are expected to be the face of the brand as it start its automobile adventure.

With an emphasis on the outdoors, JAECOO’s models were designed specifically with this in mind, boasting features such as a waterfall-like front grille.

Now, onlookers will be keen to see if there is any more news on a release date for these models at GIMS Qatar.

Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co 01 SUV, currently the only car that the company exports.

Lynk & Co was founded in 2016 and cooperatively owned by Chinese Geely Holding Group and Swedish Volvo Cars.

The brand is ‘synonymous with cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and dynamic new energy’.

This is also the first time for Lynk and Co at the Geneva International Motor Show.

As per Bloomberg, GIMS goers can expect Lynk & Co to bring its ‘CO: STORE, which showcases Lynk & Co 01, Lynk & Co 03+, Lynk & Co 05 and Lynk & Co 09 in four themed areas along with unique interactive installations and lifestyle initiatives’.

Lynk & Co has seven models operating in China, and currently only exports one car internationally – the 01 compact SUV, which comes in two versions, a hybrid and plug in electric vehicle.

Car reviewers have described the car as “a likeable and competent SUV, offering a classy interior, plenty of technology and a decent driving experience”.

Lynk & Co operates in six European countries, and in the Middle East is situated in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman. Altogether, they have sold over 950,000 units globally.

It is looking to complete its distribution to all GCC countries, including Qatar, by the end of next year.

Lucid Motors

The Lucid Air 2023 model, winner of Luxury Car of the Year Award.

The brand describes itself as the “future of sustainable mobility, designing luxury electric cars that further reimagines the driving experience”.

Last year, it was reported that Lucid Motors were looking to expand production to the Middle East, hoping to build a factory in Saudi Arabia by 2025-26. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is a minority shareholder of the company.

This year was a great year for the company, as they showcased why it is the go to brand for luxury electric motors, as the Lucid Air model was named Luxury Car for the Year for 2023.

The car was chosen as the best out of 16 other vehicles, which included the BMW 7 Series i7 and the Genesis G90.

It has also received an award for its Electric Vehicle (EV) technology which has taken the world by storm.

Furthermore, Lucid Motors showcased the Lucid Air luxury electric sedan for the first time at the Munich International Motor Show last month and wowed the public with the limited-production Air Midnight Dream Edition. Therefore, it is highly likely that this car will be on show in Qatar.

Entop

The Entop Mada 9, the first supercar ever built and engineered in Afghanistan.

Many people are intrigued by Entop, a supercar designed by Afghani engineers in Afghanistan.

Established in 2019, their flagship supercar, the Mada 9 was first introduced in January of this year, and very little is known about it, other than that it uses a modified 2000 Toyota Corolla Engine, however many will be excited to find out more in Doha.

According to Entop, their goal is “to become one of the top 5 international car design companies in the world and to enter the field of clean energy and production of lithium batteries”.

Entop’s founder, Mohammed Reza Ahmadi was reportedly not able to make the Geneva show because of financial difficulties, however he had received over $100,000 from those supporting his cause, and is able to showcase Afghani supercar engineering to the world.

Ahmadi will be hoping to dazzle event goers, and get them onboard his vision to further increase exposure for Entop.

For more information on the Afghani brand and to follow Ahmadi’s journey with Entop, check out their Youtube and Instagram.