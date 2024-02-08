From sports to culture: The best 5 events to attend this weekend in Qatar

This weekend will offer a blend of luxury, sports, creativity and education for Qatar’s population.

The weekend is a chance for one to unwind and take a breather from work or school and enjoy quality time with loved ones, but searching for things to do can be quite tasking.

However, the upcoming weekend in Qatar is packed with exciting events for all, from the highly anticipated AFC Asian Cup 2023 final to cultural activities for families and friends to enjoy.

Doha News has compiled a list of five activities worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

1. AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final

All eyes will turn towards the Lusail Stadium on Saturday as Qatar and Jordan battle for glory at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

For those who did not have any luck with getting tickets for the much-awaited match, there are numerous free-to-access fan zones for all to enjoy the match, set to take place at 6:00 pm local time.

Such options include the Expo Fan Zone at Al Bidda Park; Al Hikma Courtyard at Katara Cultural Village; Old Doha Port; and The Pearl Amphitheater at The Pearl Island.

2. Qatar International Food Festival

All Qatar foodies are in for a treat this weekend with the return of the annual Qatar International Food Festival at Expo 2023 Doha’s Family Zone in Al Bidda Park.

The event will run from February 7-17, offering visitors a culinary experience from more than 100 kiosks with a nightly fireworks show at 9:00 pm local time.

3. Mommy To Be Festival

Those looking for another family-friendly atmosphere can head to Education City’s Ceremonial Court for the ‘Mommy to Be Festival,’ an event especially made for expectant parents to network and learn about parenthood.

Taking place under the Qatar National Library’s Qatar Reads initiative, the event will take place between 4-8 pm local time until Saturday. Visitors can access educational booths, a family market featuring 18 vendors, and stalls with products and books for expectant parents.

Some of the topics the guest speakers will highlight include the role of Qatari fathers in their families and their journey to fatherhood.

4. Art for Peace in Support of Palestine

The ‘Art for Peace in Support of Palestine’ is set to offer art enthusiasts the chance to participate in live painting and community programmes among other engaging activities on Friday.

Those interested in taking part of the initiative that aims to spread awareness on the Palestinian cause can enjoy it at two locations: the Doha Fire Station (1-6 pm local time) and Lusail Boulevard (3-7 pm local time) at the Qatar and Palestine booths.

Launched by Qatar Museums in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent on January 19, the initiative is a weekly fundraising event that also spotlights the plight of Palestinians in Gaza who are living under the ongoing Israeli genocide.

The event serves as a chance to express solidarity with Palestine through art while accepting donations for Palestinians.

5. Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Those looking to treat themselves to luxurious jewellery pieces or explore an array of exquisite designs can head straight to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) for the annual Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE).

Running until February 11, the latest edition showcases over 500 brands from 10 different countries. The exhibition operates daily from 12-10 pm and 3-11 pm on Friday.

Visitors also cannot miss out on the Qatari Designers Pavilion at DJWE, where 10 local exhibitors are showcasing their unique pieces.