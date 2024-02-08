Step into the world of glamour with Ali Bin Ali Luxury at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Ali Bin Ali Luxury has been defining elegance since 1945. With a legacy of partnerships with the world’s elite luxury brands, it has established a formidable presence not only in Qatar but also in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The stage is set for a dazzling week as Ali Bin Ali Luxury takes part in the 20th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition.

The event, taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center until February 11, stands as a beacon for enthusiasts of luxury and craftsmanship.

The “Big 8” features a blend of local and international luxury brands, including stalwarts like Ali Bin Ali Luxury and Bulgari.

Ali Bin Ali Luxury is set to captivate attendees with an extraordinary display at their pavilion, offering an unparalleled selection of jewelry, watches, and art items.

With the introduction of fresh brands to the exhibition, the pavilion promises a trove of new treasures to discover.

Phillips brings its globally recognised watch auctions to the exhibition, while a collaboration between Education Above All, Brazilian jeweller Silvia Furmanovich, and Qatari designers showcases luxury with a purpose.

The exhibition also saw exclusive reveals such as Tiffany & Co.’s 2024 Bird on a Pearl and Bulgari’s High Jewellery necklace, alongside ‘Qatar Limited Edition’ watches and jewellery.

This edition is unfolding on an unprecedented scale, featuring over 500 brands from 10 countries across a sprawling 30,000 sqm area. For the first time, visitors will be treated to dedicated pavilions from India and Turkey, enriching the cultural and creative diversity of the exhibition.

A spotlight of the exhibition is the Qatari Designers Pavilion, where 10 local exhibitors, including prominent names such as Key Gems and Hessa Jewels, will unveil their latest creations.

Beyond the allure of exquisite pieces, the exhibition also facilitates educational workshops, allowing visitors to gain insights from industry experts.

Entry is complimentary for all, with doors opening from 12 pm to 10 pm on most days, and a special schedule of 3 pm to 11 pm on Fridays.