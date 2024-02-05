February Frenzy: From region’s first Web Summit to charity match and camel show, here’s what Qatar has lined up

On February 23, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium hosts the Match for Hope, featuring YouTube sensations Chunkz and AboFlah in a charitable event, with tickets accessible at www.match4hope.com.

Qatar is set to host an array of globally recognised events throughout the month of February, covering culture, technology, and sports.

Kicking off the month is the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, running until February 11. The lavish exhibition offers the world’s finest jewellery and watches.

Food festival

The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) returns to the Gulf country on February 7, offering an 11-day culinary experience at Expo Family Zone in Al Bidda Park, featuring gourmet delights and various street food options.

Comedy

On February 17, the Qatar National Convention Centre hosts comedian Russell Peters for a stand-up comedy show.

Middle East’s first Web Summit

Breaking new grounds, Qatar becomes the first Middle East and North Africa region to host the world’s largest technology conference, Web Summit, from February 26 to 29. Innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide are

Equestrian sports

Equestrian enthusiasts can enjoy The Amir’s Sword for Showjumping and Dressage Championship at the Longines Outdoor Area in Al Shaqab from February 15 to 17.

Ooredoo marathon

The Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024 returns on February 16, featuring various race distances and inclusivity for participants with disabilities, with over 15,000 participants contributing to local charities.

MMA

On February 17, Khalifa International Stadium hosts the Finishers Championship Qatar, the largest MMA event in history.

Tennis tournaments

For tennis lovers, Qatar Total Energies Open will run from February 11 to 17 and the Qatar Exxonmobil Open will be from February 19 to 24 at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, showcasing top players.

Charity match

Charity becomes the goal as February 23 will witness the much-awaited Match for Hope at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, where YouTube sensations like Chunkz and AboFlah will be featured.

The charity event has its tickets available for sale on the QFA ticketing website, accessible at www.match4hope.com.

Motorbike show

For motorbike enthusiasts, Katara Cultural Village will host the Qatar Batabit Show from February 22 to 23.

Cultural and agricultural pursuits

The ongoing Honey Festival will last until February 10 and the upcoming Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition is running from February 21 to 27, with both hosted at Al Bidda Park.

The Qatar Camel Festival 2024 continues until February 15 at Labsir Square in Al Shahaniya.

Concerts

Throughout February, concerts will feature Khaled Al-Mulla, Waleed Aljilani, and Najeed Moqbly on February 8 at U Venue, Nawal El Kuwaitia at Katara Amphitheater on February 9, Abdel Aziz Alduwaihi and Ali Abdullah on February 9 at U Venue, and Ahmed Saad on February 11 at Katara Amphitheater.

Theatre

The Abdulaziz Nasser Theater in Souq Waqif will host the Kuwaiti adventure play ‘Rabbits’ from February 21 to 22.

Art

Design Doha unfolds at M7, Msheireb, from February 24 to 28, while the 9th edition of Teeb AlHazm will be open to the public from February 27 to March 9.

Lusail transforms Al Sa’ad Plaza in Lusail Boulevard from February 21 to March 2, presenting a nightly spectacle from 5 pm to midnight, concluding the month with a spark.