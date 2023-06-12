Four women listed as candidates for Qatar’s Central Municipal Council elections

Officials say voting in the elections pave the way for shaping the future of society in Qatar.

A total of four women have been announced as candidates for the Central Municipal Council (CMC) elections, according to a final list of candidates released by the Ministry of Interior.

Candidates launched campaigns for the election on Sunday, gearing up to fight for 29 seats in constituencies across the country.

Among the electoral districts, Constituency 11, Abu Hamour, stands out with the highest number of candidates, boasting 11 nominees. On the other hand, Constituency 27, Al Kaaban, has the least representation with only one candidate.

As per the election schedule, the campaign period began on the day of the final candidate list announcement (June 11) and will continue until the “election silence” phase leading up to polling day on 22 June.

In a statement, the MoI called on all CMC candidates to submit a license request for electoral campaigning to the ministry’s building before launching their campaigns.

The statement said candidates seeking to withdraw must complete the specified form and seek approval from the chairman of the Elections Committee by submitting it to the Elections Department.

Regarding authorisation, candidates who wish to authorise a voter to act on their behalf during the election must complete the appropriate form and submit it, along with a photograph of the representative, to the Elections Department.

Per the law, the representative must be a registered voter in the same constituency as the candidate.

The deadline for submitting the withdrawal of candidacy and authorisation requests is Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee, Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah, emphasised the significance of the large number of Qatari citizens registered on the electoral list.

She stated that this demonstrates the free will of the people in selecting their representatives for the seventh session of the CMC.

In a statement, she highlighted that the upcoming CMC elections hold importance not only for the development and advancement of infrastructure but also for enabling the voices of every individual to be heard in order to shape the future of Qatar’s society.

She further noted that participation in these elections is an integral part of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, ensuring that individuals have a say in their own society.